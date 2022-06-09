An ‘Anti-Racist Action Plan’ featuring Black Panther quotes and calls for racial quotas in government was unveiled this week by the government of Wales.

The Labour Party-led devolved government of First Minister Mark Drakeford vowed this week to tackle the allegedly widespread and systemic racism in Welsh schools, workplaces, and hospitals, releasing a lengthy “action plan” to transform the British country into an “anti-racist” society by 2030.

The government document, which featured alleged instances of “everyday racism” including schoolhouse taunts and teachers failing to pronounce foreign names correctly, vowed to “create a culture with zero tolerance of racism, and change our systems and institutions to ‘design-out’ racism.”

In a blatant tip of the hat towards the far-left nature of the report, the government quoted a slogan from the Marxist-Leninst paramilitary group the Black Panthers: “If you are not part of the solution, you are part of the problem.”

To fulfill their vision of a supposedly more equal society, the goal was set out in the plan to have an ethnic minority quota of 20 per cent of all government employees by 2026 and to close the supposed “ethnicity pay gap” by the year 2050.

This would mean that minorities would be vastly overrepresented in government, however, with the latest census conducted in 2011 finding that 95.6 per cent of the population of Wales was white.

In order to foster a “safe, positive, and inclusive environment for all staff and students,” the Welsh government is also planning on introducing “anti-racism training” in learning facilities.

The document argued that previous attempts to stamp out the alleged racism in Wales had failed because they focused on trying to “fix” problems with ethnic minorities.

In contrast, the government now aims to tackle the “historical imbalance of power between white and ethnic minority communities” and to “address how racism is embedded in organisations”.

“The legacy of racism persists,” it declared.

Justifying the “unprecedented” scheme, the founder and chief executive of Race Council in Wales, Uzo Iwobi, told the BBC this week: “We feel that for the first time, we are looking at the lived experiences of ethnic minority communities.

“It seeks to tackle to root causes of racism, to look at actually: how do we lead people? How do we manage people? How do we work with others to deliver a fairer, more authentic and inclusive public service?”

