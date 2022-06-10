Germany’s Antifa-linked Interior Minister is ignoring “fanatical Islamism” as well as extremism on the far-left in order to attack the right, a CDU politician has alleged.

Thorsten Frei, a senior member of the centrist Christian Democratic Union has accused Germany’s Interior Minister, Nancy Faeser, of ignoring extremism on the far-left, as well as “fanatical Islamism” within her nation to take pot shots at the right.

The criticism comes after Faeser — who has previously written for a publication linked to the militant left literally called “Antifa” — launched a report on extremism in Germany which listed the right as the single greatest internal threat to the German state, despite the perfectly well-known prevalence of Islamism and far-left extremism across Germany.

According to a report by Der Spiegel, local politicians are now calling Faeser out for her seemingly biased stance, with Frei telling the leftist minister to start taking threats from parts of the political sphere that are not far-right seriously.

“It is high time that Minister Faeser took off her ideological glasses and faced the challenges across the board,” the senior CDU politician is reported as telling the publication.

“As right as it is to intensify the fight against right-wing extremism, it is wrong not to take the threats from left-wing extremism, fanatical Islamism and anti-state efforts that deviate from previous patterns just as seriously,” he continued, arguing that official “statistics speak for themselves” in regards to proving the danger these ideologies pose to Germany.

Open Borders Germany to Give Amnesty for Up to 100,000 Migrants with Deportation Ordershttps://t.co/dqtJVBupnM — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 8, 2022

Frei also took aim at the leftist minister’s new draft migrant amnesty plan, which would see up to around 100,000 failed asylum seekers who have deportation orders be given permission to stay in Germany for one year, with the aim of giving them permanent residence should they meet certain criteria.

“…the majority of asylum seekers coming to Germany do not need protection,” Frei claimed, saying that Faeser’s plan as currently outlined would only effectively amount to undermining the right to asylum in the country.

“The right of residence proposed by the minister for rejected asylum seekers will increase the incentive to abuse the right of asylum as an opportunity to look for a job,” he went on to say.

However, considering the militancy of the current German government’s approach to both issues, it appears highly unlikely that the opposition politician’s criticisms will lead to any policy change, with it instead looking more likely that the nation’s authorities will double down on its positions.

This goes especially for the country’s love of hunting the far-right boogeyman, with state authorities pursuing draconian measures against those who put even peaceful resistance to the progressive aims of those in power.

This includes putting opposition parties under state surveillance, as evidenced by the case of the populist Alternative für Deutschland party, with courts in the country having granted law enforcement the right to spy on them as a so-called “suspicious entity”.

“The party stands for racism, the party stands for exclusion of minorities, the party stands for contempt of the social system,” a senior court official said in regards to the verdict, claiming that the decision rendered it a “good day for democracy”.

Follow Peter Caddle on Twitter: @Peter_Caddle