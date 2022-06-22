Man with Prior Bombing Conviction Arrested For Malmo Knife Killing

A 22-year-old man with a prior conviction for an explosive attack has been arrested in the Swedish multicultural city of Malmo in connection to the killing of a 20-year-old.

The 22-year-old was arrested this week in connection to the stabbing attack on two men in their 20s that took place on Tuesday of last week and saw a 20-year-old killed and another 20-year-old injured as a result of the attack.

“One of these two men has died as a result of his injuries. He died in the hospital. The other person is still being treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries,” press spokesperson for the Malmö Police Department Nils Norling said, newspaper Expressen reports.

According to the newspaper, the 22-year-old arrested has a long history of criminal behaviour and has several prior convictions, including a conviction for a bombing attack in Malmo. Police initially arrested the suspect in absentia shortly after the alleged murder but were able to physically take him into custody on Monday.

Sweden Has Seen Over 80 Explosions and Bombings in 2021 https://t.co/2h0tpB6JNu — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 25, 2021

Police have been tight-lipped over the identity and background of the suspect, however, bombing attacks have been linked to criminal gangs in multicultural Malmo in recent years. In 2019, the city saw three bombings take place within just 24 hours, two of which took place in the no-go suburb of d.

That same year, police in the city advised members of the public to be on guard for possible explosive devices while walking at night, claiming that while the risk of encountering a bomb and becoming injured was low, the public should still be alert.

Last year, Sweden saw at least 80 explosions and bombings, with Marie Borgh, section manager at Sweden’s National Bomb Protection, a division of the Swedish police, stating that they had seen cases in which bomb-makers had been behind multiple bombing cases.

“Today we can clearly see that there are several bomb cases that belong together, that the bombs were built by the same person. One of our main focuses is to try to find those people and thus stay one step ahead,” Borgh said.