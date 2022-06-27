G7 Leaders: Need to Accelerate ‘Clean and Just Energy Transition’

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - JUNE 27: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (C-R) hosts the plenary sessions Outreach on the second day of the three-day G7 summit at Schloss Elmau on June 27, 2022 near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. Leaders of the G7 group of nations are officially coming together under the motto: "progress towards …
Getty Images
Breitbart London

ELMAU, Germany (AP) – Leaders from the Group of Seven major economies and five key developing nations pledged Monday to work together to curb climate change while ensuring energy security for their citizens.

In a joint statement released by Germany, which chairs the G-7 this year, the leaders emphasized the need to accelerate a “clean and just energy transition” that would see an end to the burning of fossil fuels without causing a sharp rise in unemployment.

The statement cited an agreement last year between several rich nations and South Africa that would see the country receive help to end its heavy reliance on coal and ramp up the use of renewable energy. Similar partnerships are being discussed with other developing countries.

The statement´s cautious language – referring to the need to “phase down unabated coal” – reflects concerns particularly by India, one of the signatories, which also relies strongly on this heavily polluting fossil fuel.

