A “homemade bomb” using drain cleaner was found at a library in the Finnish town of Lapua this week during a talk on trans children as the town has seen several other incidents as it celebrates Pride week.

The “homemade bomb” was found in the foyer of the library and was found during a discussion at the library on trans children on Monday evening.

“Fortunately, there was no destruction. If someone had happened to be walking by at the moment it exploded, it could have been the worst,” Sanna Panula, vice-president of the Lakeuden rainbow association, told broadcaster Yle.

The explosive device is said to have been made using a mix of drain cleaner and foil paper, and instructions to make the bombs were spread on social media in 2021, with the town of Kristinestad warning parents about the issue that year.

In the worst attack late Saturday, a group approached two young men, one of whom was hit in the face and rainbow flag was snatched from him and burnt, before a young woman hit both men in their faces https://t.co/cKysUocQrh — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 4, 2021

Julla Laurila, a spokesperson for the Lakeuden rainbow association, also commented on the incident saying, “A criminal complaint is definitely being filed. There’s a recording camera surveillance here, and when it comes to a small village, there are a few teenage names already known. We’ll get to the bottom of this.”

Since the start of Pride week in the town, four Rainbow flags were also stolen from the courtyard of a local cultural centre. This year is the first time Lapua has celebrated Pride, with Ms Panula stating “it is very important that small localities are also accepted that they can be what they are.”

Disruptions of Pride events and thefts of rainbow flags have been seen in other parts of Europe in recent years, such as in the Swedish migrant-majority municipality of Södertälje, where officials were forced to remove pride flags in 2018 each evening due to years of thefts and acts of vandalism.

Last year in Croatia, police arrested several people in the city of Zagreb who disrupted a Pride march with verbal and physical attacks on those participating. In one incident a pride flag was set on fire.

Man Making ‘Nazi Gestures’ Arrested At Swedish Pride Paradehttps://t.co/i5U2XxCEjx — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 5, 2022