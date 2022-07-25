UK Doctor Charged in Nigerian Senator’s Alleged Organ Harvesting Plot

A doctor has now been charged over an alleged plot by a Nigerian senator to harvest the organs of a migrant in the UK.

Three individuals, including a doctor and a Nigerian senator, have now reportedly been charged by UK authorities under the country’s Modern Slavery Act over the alleged plot to harvest the organs of a migrant they had smuggled into Britain.

The latest to be charged over the alleged plot is Doctor Obinna Obeta, who — multiple publications claim — is from South London.

Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who has previously served as Deputy Senate President, and his wife Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu have already been charged, as Breitbart reported in June.

According to a report by The Mail on the case, the Ekweremadus are accused by prosecutors of bringing a homeless migrant from Nigeria to the UK, with the BBC meanwhile reporting Obeta as being accused of arranging the man’s travel with a view to the individual being exploited.

Prosecutors reportedly claim that the plan was to subsequently have the homeless man’s kidney removed and given to the Senator’s daughter.

“For the purpose he was there he did not consent to the taking of his kidney,” Prosecutor Tim Probert-Wood said regarding what is alleged to have happened to the illegal migrant.

“He returned to the house he was staying and his treatment changed dramatically,” he continued. “He described being treated effectively as a slave.”

All three defendants involved in the case are described as being in custody and are due to appear at the Central Criminal Court of England and Wales — more often known as the Old Bailey — on August 4.

