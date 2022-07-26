UK Prime Ministerial hopeful Liz Truss looked on in horror, saying “oh my God” after a loud smash off-camera brought the televised leadership debate to a halt Tuesday night.

Update 1915BST: That’s all folks

Talk TV has confirmed the debate won’t be resuming tonight. Fortunately host Kate McCann is in good health after falling down, the network has said.

But don’t worry, if you haven’t had your fill of British Conservative politicians arguing with each other — this was the fourth televised debate for an election the vast majority of people can’t even vote in, by the way — there will be yet another televised debate next week.

While nothing major was said by either candidate tonight before the broadcast was halted, attitudes towards taxation and China have been among the defining issues in the challenge so far. Read more at Breitbart News.

Kate McCann fainted on air tonight and although she is fine, the medical advice was that we shouldn't continue with the debate. We apologise to our viewers and listeners. — TalkTV (@TalkTV) July 26, 2022

Update 1900BST: Debate host Kate McCann fainted but is “ok”

Following the statement from News UK that the cause of the crashing noise heard on the debate broadcast was a medical, not security emergency, it has been revealed it was caused by host Kate McCann fainting. Talk Radio colleague Julia Hartley-Brewer has taken to social media to write “Ok. I’ve been told that [Kate McCann] is ok. That’s all I know.”

If the debate does resume, it would be the third host for tonight’s debate. The original moderator was due to be The Sun political editor and top Boris Johnson ally Harry Cole, but he was unable to take part after testing positive for Coronavirus.

Sunak and Truss now chatting with the audience at the Talk TV debate pic.twitter.com/NBct9h8K6a — Katy Balls (@katyballs) July 26, 2022

Read the original story below…

A loud crashing noise was heard during the live broadcast of TalkTV and The Sun’s joint Conservative Party leadership debate Tuesday evening, with the live broadcast being taken off air just moments later.

Tory leadership debate is cut short as a loud crash was heard in the background, Liz Truss looks horrified as she moves to help. pic.twitter.com/nFrAJNYAqt — Kurt Zindulka (@KurtZindulka) July 26, 2022

The crashing noise occurred as Prime Minister candidate Liz Truss was talking about foreign policy and Russia. Truss was momentarily stunned by what she saw, saying “oh my God”, before being seen stepping out of camera shot, apparently towards whatever had happened.

A News UK statement said of the incident: “there has been a medical issue, it’s not a security issue and the candidates are okay”.

This story is developing.