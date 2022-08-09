Romanian MEP Cristian Terhes has slammed the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, describing the former president as a “victim” of “the biggest scam”.

Cristian Terhes, a conservative member of the European Parliament as well as a long-time COVID pass opponent, has condemned Monday’s FBI raid on President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago.

The incident has already received widespread condemnation in the United States, with the former President himself subsequently posting a video where he describes the U.S. as being a “failing nation” and a “nation in decline”.

While commentators and politicians in the country continue to denounce the move by American state authorities, politicians in Europe have also come out to criticise the move.

“The Russiagate collusion was the biggest scam that tried to influence the election of a future US president, but no arrests were made. Yet, at the same time, former President Trump, who was the victim of that scam, is now raided by US law enforcement agencies,” Terhes, a European Conservatives and Reformists group member and Romanian MEP, told Breitbart Europe.

Terhes, who has repeatedly challenged the actions of the European Union on its actions throughout the COVID pandemic in regards to transparency and personal freedom, also emphasised that law enforcement officials in the United States must remember their sworn role to protect the country’s constitution.

“All these agencies swore an oath to uphold and defend the US Constitution, and they should not forget that,” he told Breitbart Europe.

‘Is America Becoming a Banana Republic?’ Farage Expresses ‘Shock’ at ‘Appalling’ Raid on Trump’s Homehttps://t.co/q4lrUYzRlX — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 9, 2022

Terhes was not the only MEP to come out and condemn the raid, with Greek politician and fellow ECR group member Emmanouil Fragkos taking to social media on Tuesday to lambast the raid.

“Of course, the aim of the attack on his home Trump is his political extermination by the system that undermines democracy around the world,” the elected Greek representative said.

“No matter what they do, he will be in charge again in the next election.”

Commentators in Britain have also been vocal in their condemnation of the government raid, with the chairman of Republicans Overseas UK, Greg Swenson, describing the move as being “clearly an abuse of power”.

“[The raid] sounds like something you would expect in a third-world country,” Swenson said, accusing the Democrats of using “the state apparatus to punish or criminalise political opponents.”

“The Democrats and the radical left have been at this really for six years,” he continued. “It’s clearly an abuse of power, and I think the reactions you’re seeing already indicate that this very well might backfire on the Democrats and the Justice Department because it is so extreme.”

Brexit firebrand Nigel Farage also took to the mic to denounce the move, saying on Tuesday morning that he was “shocked” by the manoeuvre, which he called “appalling”.

“No former president has ever been treated like this,” Farage said. “They’re scared he’s going to come back, his party will storm the midterms, and he’s coming back to the White House in ’24.”

The former Brexit Party and UKIP leader also scoffed at the justification that the FBI were searching for documents tied to January 6 saying that, while he does not believe that any such documents exist, if they did exist, they certainly would not be held in Trump’s own home.

“Do you honestly think that, if he had taken documents, that they’d be stored at Mar-a-Lago?” Farage laughed. “I mean, it’s so ridiculous to be totally absurd!”

