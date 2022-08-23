Meghan Markle, the wife of wayward royal Prince Harry, has lamented her own personal ‘pain’ during the first episode of her belated feminist podcast that streaming giant Spotify reportedly paid $25 million for.

The first episode of Meghan Markle’s new feminist podcast — which will supposedly focus on the “tropes” and “labels” that are supposedly “trying to hold women back” — was posted on Tuesday.

Episode one of the “Archetypes” podcast, which features both tennis star Serena Williams and woke royal himself Prince Harry, comes over a year after Meghan and Harry signed a streaming deal with Spotify that was reportedly worth $25 million back in December 2020.

In the episode, Meghan focuses heavily on a number of feminist talking points, kicking the podcast off with a story about how she got megacorp, Procter & Gamble, to change one of their advertisements to be less sexist at age 11 after sending them a letter about it.

She then promised that the podcast series will overall “rip apart the boxes women have been placed into for generations” by examining labels such as “slut”, “diva”, and the so-called “b-word”, explaining that “feminist ideology trickled down… into every aspect of my life.”



The former Suits actress also laments the “pain” that she suffered as an “ambitious” woman, saying that Williams has witnessed up and close the “mischaracterizing” of her character by the media.

Such an in-depth examination of language and life, however, does not appear to be all the podcast has to offer, with both Meghan and Serena Williams also taking time to mock Prince Harry’s English accent after he entered the recording studio mid-podcast.

Harry proceeds to then compliment Williams on her hair, which the royal — who can arguably trace his family’s history as rulers of England back to the 1066 Norman conquest of England — described as a “great vibe”.

It is unclear whether this interaction was scripted and/or in service of the podcast’s larger progressive goal.

For those less interested in the podcast’s leftist politics, the first episode also contains some solid gossip for those inclined to read UK tabloids to keep up on the affairs of high society.

This includes Meghan recounting the time when her child, the three-year-old Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, narrowly escaped a grizzly end in South Africa when a heater in his nursery caught fire.

According to the now-podcast host, her child only managed to narrowly escape with his life after someone happened to smell smoke in a nearby hallway. The passer-by reportedly then managed to dash in and extinguish the blaze.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams actually credits Prince Harry with talking her into stepping back from her career as a professional tennis player, during which she managed to rank first in the world in both the women’s singles and doubles categories.

Williams describes mulling the issue for a long time, saying that Harry had spent around an hour “trying to knock some sense” into her in regards to the issue.

While no date has been given for when the next episode of the podcast will be available, Meghan closes off the first episode by saying that she will see her listeners “next week” alongside singer Mariah Carey.

