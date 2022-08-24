Violent Albanian criminals are illegally returning to the UK after being deported as boat migrant arrivals from the country surge.

Violent Albanian criminals, some of whom have previously been convicted of dealing drugs and firearm-related offences, are illegally returning to Britain after being deported, UK officials have claimed.

It comes as the number of migrants from the Muslim-majority state crossing the channel has surged, with the nationality making up a plurality of those illegally crossing from France on small boats over the last number of weeks, and a record number of boat migrants more generally making the crossing on Monday.

According to The Telegraph, of these Albanians illegally entering Britain, some of them are criminals who have been previously deported by UK authorities, with the publication reporting that at least five dangerous Albanian criminals had returned to continue their criminal operations.

This reportedly includes gangster Mauricio Myftara, who was jailed after being found in the UK once again with two loaded guns and £70,000 (~$82,000) worth of cannabis, as well as Xhenson Duka, who was apprehended in the country with a knife and £10,000 (~$12,000) worth of cocaine despite having also been previously deported.

One migrant found to have illegally returned to the UK is still reportedly thought to be free in the country, after a UK judge discharged him from London’s Magistrates despite his alleged role in a shooting in Albania.

“Deported foreign criminals who attempt to return to the UK should be in no doubt they will face the full weight of the law,” a spokesman for the UK’s Home Office is reported by The Telegraph as saying in regards to the situation.

The spokesman went on to say that, under the recently passed Nationality and Borders act, those found in Britain could find themselves handed up to five years in prison for reentering the country illegally.

It is unknown how many violent criminals from Albania, if any, are using the route to re-enter Britain.

Near Four in Ten of Channel Channel Migrants are Albanian Economic Migrants: Report https://t.co/GFd7BSX3d5 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 8, 2022

While UK government staff are certainly talking big in terms of throwing the book at illegal migrants, so far, they have utterly failed to get a handle on the crisis.

In fact, it appears that migrants from Albania are currently running circles around authorities, with it being reported that migrants from the country are claiming to be victims of modern-day slavery in order to prevent officials from booting them out of Britain.

“Illegal migrants who have travelled to the UK from safe countries have sought modern slavery referrals, which have prevented and delayed their removal or deportation,” one Whitehall source previously said in regards to the situation, before demanding that the loophole be shut “quickly, and for good”.

Recent reports indicate that as many as four in ten migrants illegally crossing into Britain via the Channel are from Albania, despite around 99 per cent of would-be refugees from the safe country having their asylum claims rejected.

Meanwhile, Albanian criminals still represent the single largest population of foreign criminals in UK prisons.

