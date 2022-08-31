Police in the UK have announced that they are reopening an investigation into an alleged child rape gang in Hull after its first inquiry into the matter resulted in 34 arrests, but no convictions.

Police, state officials, and members of the UK’s so-called ‘Conservative’ Party government have at this point repeatedly failed to bring members of predominantly-Pakistani Muslim child rape gangs to justice in a timely manner. There have now been several investigations and inquiries into matters related to state worker and police negligence, but these have resulted in little being done to hold those who were in authority and who, it is claimed, looked the other way while abuse went on to account.

However, according to an official press release published by Humberside Police on Tuesday, authorities will now reopen their Operation Marksman investigation into goings on in Hull after a report by a police oversight body in the UK recommended that they do so.

“We have continuously reviewed the investigation and in 2021, chief officers commissioned a review of the investigation so far by Hydrant, who are national experts in this complex area of investigation,” the statement reports the force’s Assistant Chief Constable, David Marshall, as saying.

“Based on Hydrant’s evidential review of Op Marksman, Humberside Police have taken the decision to establish a new investigative team and recommence the investigation,” he continued. “The investigation team will focus on a number of lines of enquiry, with the victims being updated and receiving our full support.”

The senior officer went on to say that the Humberside force is not going to release any further information at this time in order to “protect” the “integrity” of the investigation.

“When we are at a stage where releasing further detail will not impact or jeopardise any criminal or judicial proceedings, we will of course look to communicate this information,” the senior law enforcement agent went on to say.

Authorities in the UK have at this point repeatedly failed to get a handle on the operations of alleged rape gangs within the UK, with investigations in the country often failing to result in a significant number of convictions.

Furthermore, inquiries into the actions of police and other civil servants during such alleged cases of widespread child sex abuse have also failed to hold officials to account.

Such a sorry state of affairs has resulted in senior government figures promising to take more stringent action, with Prime Ministerial candidate Liz Truss vowing to tackle those victimising children, as well as hold accountable police officials who failed to help victims.

“Of course those criminals need to be brought to justice but, more than that, I want the people held to account — the council officers, the councillors and the police who didn’t do anything about it. Even, not just turned a blind eye, but actually condoned this behaviour” Truss said earlier this month.

“They need to be held to account because, until those people understand that their role in this was enabling those appalling crimes to be committed I don’t believe we will fully deal with that,” she continued. “I will make sure that those people are gone after by the relevant authorities.”

However, while Truss and a number of others have expressed a desire to do something about the activities of rape gangs in Britain, the government’s actual track record for effectively dealing with the issue has been extremely poor, with one Tory MP who served as a member of the state’s grooming gang panel even later being convicted of child sex offences himself.

Imran Ahmad Khan, a former MP for Wakefield, was convicted earlier this year of having sexually assaulted a young boy back in 2008, being sentenced to nine months prison, with a further nine months suspended.

