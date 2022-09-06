Liz Truss has met with the Queen, and so is the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Yet as she flies back to London to commence the work of government, Westminster furiously speculates on who she will select to fill the top jobs of her new government, and so signal the direction of travel she intends for the next two years.

Erstwhile Prime Minister Boris Johnson flew to Scotland this morning, closely followed by his successor on a second government jet — history has shown having too many senior government members on one flight is a serious security risk — and met with the Queen to officially tender his resignation.

Shortly after, Mary Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Truss — the second Prime Minister in a row to not use their actual first name, following Alexander Boris De Pfeffel Johnson — also met with the Queen, and so they contracted the constitutional business that makes her officially the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. The handover, now complete, ends the months-long process of challenges against Boris Johnson’s authority following a series of scandals rocked his credibility, and then a mammoth leadership race process.

After Conservative party insiders eliminated all outsiders and potential sources of meaningful change from the race in the first stage of the process, two final candidates — both World Economic Forum acolytes and long-term team Boris lieutenants who proposed only slight deviations from the Johnson way in their leadership pitches — were put to a vote of the party. Truss was announced to have won that final vote yesterday, and so became Prime Minister this afternoon.

Now that process is concluded, the main question is how exactly Liz Truss intends to govern, especially given the next general election is only little more than two years away, and present polling certainly does not suggest the party is on route for another 2019-style major win as things stand.

One way in which the direction of travel may be divined is who Truss will select as her own key lieutenants in the coming days. Will the British government be cleared of Boris hangovers, will red-blooded conservatives be appointed to top government roles, or will they again be dominated by moderates and wets.

Naturally, while these appointments are hours and days away, who might get what job and what this means for the country is the subject of furious speculation in Westminster.

