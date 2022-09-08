An African migrant, who allegedly wanted to return to his native country, entered a police station in the French city of Toulon last weekend and attacked several police officers, injuring five of the officials.

The incident took place on Saturday morning at the central police station in Toulon and saw the man, a 22-year-old asylum seeker originally from the African country of Mali, enter the police station and then began to make various remarks at the officers, including demanding to be allowed to return to his home country.

The 22-year-old then punched a window and after an officer attempted to see what had occurred, the Malian migrant attacked the officer, punching him in the chest, broadcaster BFMTV reports.

Several other officers then came to the aid of the officer who had been attacked and while they were able to restrain the African migrant and get him in handcuffs, he was able to hit several of the officers while he was being subdued. The officers have since pressed charges against the man, who is said to be an asylum seeker living in France legally.

The incident is just the latest to involve an asylum seeker or an illegal migrant attacking French police in recent months and comes just days after two North African migrants from Morocco and Algeria were arrested after ramming their vehicle into a police vehicle while trying to flee from a checkpoint. Four officers were injured as a result of the ramming, with the officers seeking hospital treatment for injuries to their necks and backs.

Earlier this year in May, another migrant, said to be living in France illegally and the subject of a deportation order, attacked several officers in the city of Tarn while yelling the phrase “Allahu Akbar!” and threatened to kill the officers. Five police were injured as a result of the man’s assault, which took place just outside of a local mosque.

