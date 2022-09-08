His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland has released his first communication since the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II and his consequent ascension, expressing the profound sadness his family feels but also the strength they can draw from the “respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held”.

Charles III wrote, per a Buckingham Palace statement:

The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

The notice, which is the first circulated communication from the new King — who, it is presumed, as well as being monarch of the UK will also become King of 14 other nations, unless any choose this moment to become republics — came little after half an hour after the death of the monarch was announced.

According to the customs, traditions, and laws of the UK Charles became King immediately upon the passing of his mother, as he was the heir apparent. While there are constitutional processes to be undertaken in the coming hours, weeks, and months — including meetings of the privy council, proclamations, and eventually a coronation — the role passes seamlessly and automatically.