King Charles III met with both houses of the British Parliament in the near-millennia old Westminster Hall before flying to Scotland to attend in the lying in State of Queen Elizabeth II.

The speakers of the House of Lords and House of Commons addressed the new King as well as their own members in a crowded Westminster Hall on Monday Morning, the representatives of both chambers of the British legislature expressing their condolences to Charles III, their gratitude for the Queen’s life of service, and their fealty to the new monarch. The King “resolved faithfully” to follow the Queen’s example of service to the people and the British constitution.

It is part of the British constitution that while the Parliaments create and pass laws, they are ultimately signed off on by the monarch, to whom all loyalty is owed. While this system is a descendant of ancient absolute monarchies, in fact today it operates as a system of checks and balances on power for both sides as a so-called constitutional monarchy.

Lord McFall, the left-wing Labour politician who was ennobled and is now the speaker of the House of Lords reflected that the late Queen was both a servant and leader of the people and had humility and integrity which commanded respect worldwide. Lindsay Hoyle, also a Labour MP and now the speaker of the House of Commons said the Queen touched the hearts of countless people on her many visits around the nation and quoted a former holder of his office who spoke of the value of a constitutional monarchy to the British people.

Speaker Hoyle said: “…our constitutional monarchy is a symbol of stability in an ever-changing world. As speaker Boothroyd said, Queen Elizabeth’s wisdom and grace demonstrated for all to see the value of a constitutional monarchy in securing the liberties of our citizens and the fundamental unity of this Kingdom and the Commonwealth”.

Responding to the presentation of addresses by the speakers of the two houses, King Charles stood at a great lectern on a landing at the south end of Westminster Hall and delivered his own speech, expressing his gratitude for the condolences and adding his own words to the memory of the late Queen. Quoting the bard in a major speech for the second time in a major speech in his time as King, Charles III remarked: “As Shakespeare to the earlier Queen Elizabeth, she was a pattern to all princes living.”

"I cannot help but feel the weight of history which surrounds us and which reminds us of the vital parliamentary traditions to which members of both houses dedicate yourselves." King Charles addresses both houses of parliament. Latest: https://t.co/8AFWhoW82a 📺 Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/JZA4SfYMm2 — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 12, 2022

As the speakers had done, the King also made reference to his surroundings, King William II’s Westminster Hall of 1097, the oldest surviving part of the Palace of Westminster. Topped by a magnificent medieval hammer-beam roof — which allows it to span the huge size of the hall without internal columns — the ancient Hall has seen centuries of government and history, and unlike other parts of the Palace was not destroyed by fire by German bombing in the Second World War.

Perhaps most importantly, Charles III called back to the late Queen’s 1947 vow to devote her whole life to service, a promise evidently kept given she was enacting the constitutional duty of handling a change of government from Boris Johnson to Liz Truss just two days before she died. Vowing to serve the nation as well, Charles told the two houses in the hall that: “While very young, her late majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people, and to maintain the precious principles of constitutional government which lay at the heart of our nation.

“This vow she kept with unsurpassed devotion. She set an example of selfless duty, which with God’s help and your counsels I am resolved faithfully to follow.”

The King will now fly back to Edinburgh where he will escort the Queen’s coffin in a procession from Holyroodhouse down the Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral for a service of Thanksgiving. The Queen will then lie in rest at the cathedral for one day and public mourners will be able to pay respects, entering the church and filing past in silence.

The Queen will then be moved to London — to Westminster Hall — where she will lie again, in state, and members of the public will again be permitted to file past 24 hours a day until the morning of the Royal funeral on Monday 19th.

The King’s speech: