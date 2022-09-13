A transgender serial child sex predator will be jailed in an a women’s prison despite being born and abusing children as a man and not having a gender recognition certificate.

Sally Anne Dixon (58), born as John Stephen Dixon, was sentenced to a minimum sentence of twelve years after being found guilty in July on 30 counts of indecent assault or indecency with a child agains seven victims, with the youngest being just seven years old at the time of the attack.

Despite the fact that Dixon was born as a man and that he is not legally recognised as a female, not having a gender recognition certificate — the legal document validating a gender transition in Britain — a judge has allowed the transgender criminal to serve out the sentence in a women’s prison and will enjoy all the privileges that are afforded to women in the penal system, the Daily Mail reported.

The decision to jail Dixon by Judge Mark Van Der Zwart in the HMP Bronzefield female prison also comes despite the fact that the convicted paedophile committed the crimes between 1989 and 1996 while still identifying as a man. Dixon claims to have begun transitioning in 2004.

Detailing the heinous nature of the crimes, Detective Constable Amy Pooley of the Sussex Police Complex Abuse Unit said: “Dixon came to know these vulnerable young children successively through family connections, and used that trusted access to systematically abuse each of them for sexual gratification, in some cases for several months at a time.

“‘Only when one of the victims eventually came to us in 2019 was the terrible and distressing nature of Dixon’s offending over many years finally uncovered.

“As one victim escaped this predatory interest, another would take their place, but sometimes some victims would be offended against simultaneously.

“This case shows again that we will always follow up such reports, no matter how long ago the events are said to have happened, to support victims and to see if we can achieve justice for them wherever the evidence justifies that.”

The prosecutor in the case, Ryan Richter, prosecuting, described a campaign of offending against two boys and five girls lasting eight years. The defendant, living as a man in the late 80s and 90s, was a brazen and callous sexual predator.

“He exploited young males and cultivated a toxic relationship with female children who he systematically abused throughout their childhoods.”

The issues of allowing biologically male transgender sexual offenders being allowed to serve out their terms in women prisons in the UK is well documented. Indeed, following a string of sexual assaults against female prisoners committed by biologically male transgender inmates, the government actually opened up its first transgender prisoner wing.

Indeed, a 2017 report claimed that nearly half of male-to-female transgender inmates were convicted sex offenders and Dr James Barrett, the then-President of the British Association of Gender Identity Specialists, warned the Parliament in 2015 that there is a “plethora of prison intelligence suggesting” that a “driving force” behind male sexual offenders identifying as female was in order to “make subsequent sexual offending very much easier”.

For example, Karen White, a convicted rapist who was born as Stephen Wood, was convicted of sexually assaulting several female inmates after being transferred to a women’s prison after identifying as female.

