‘Unarmed’ Black Male Shot by UK Cops Drove Car at Officers: Claim

A drill rapper whose fatal shooting by police has sparked Black Lives Matter protests drove his car at officers before he was fired on, reports claim.

23-year-old Chris Kaba, previously imprisoned for firearms offences but not carrying a gun at the time of his death, was shot dead by law enforcement after being blocked in by police following a dangerous car chase.

The shooting, branded “very racist” by his parents, has sparked Black Lives Matter protests and a public pressure campaign to have the officer involved — already on restricted duties while an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) was arranged, in line with standard practice after police firearms incidents — suspended.

This campaign, backed by London mayor Sadiq Khan, succeeded earlier in the week, causing fury among the officer’s armed response colleagues. They have threatened to hand in their guns once the Queen’s funeral is concluded, and an account of what took place when Kaba was killed, at least from one perspective, has been leaked to the press.

“The officer has said he was faced with a lethal weapon as the car was being driven towards him at speed,” said an officer reported to have given evidence to the IOPC on the incident, in comments quoted by The Sun.

“He followed correct training procedures,” the source added. “He could have been killed if he had not fired.”

This account is in line with eyewitness accounts previously reported by The Telegraph that Kaba had attempted to ram his way through the police blocking him in — although bodycam footage of the incident which may confirm this, or not, is not yet in the public domain, and the IOPC’s investigation is ongoing.

“There is real anger in the ranks about this. Firearms officers do not get any extra money to carry out their role. They are all volunteers and they are increasingly feeling ‘what is the point of doing this if our bosses do not have our backs’,” a source within the armed command of the Metropolitan Police told the newspaper after their colleague was suspended.

“There is real anger in the ranks about this… This is a decision that has been taken to placate public anger pure and simple,” another officer complained.

