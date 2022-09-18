A suspect charged over an incident that saw the Queen’s coffin charged in Westminster Hall has been named as Muhammed Khan.

“Muhammad Khan, 28, of Barleycorn Way, Tower Hamlets, was charged on Saturday, September 17, with an offence under Section 4A of the Public Order Act; behaviour intending to cause alarm, harassment or distress,” the Metropolitan Police confirmed in a short statement.

“He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 19.”

Breitbart London asked the police force if they could confirm whether or not Khan is a British citizen, but their press bureau refused to add anything to their original statement.

Khan was alleged to have shoved a seven-year-old girl during the incident but does not appear to be facing charges for common assault at this time. The Metropolitan Police refused to comment on this as well.

As proceedings are now active, the case is subject to British reporting restrictions with respect to commentary and speculation.

Members of the public can continue to pay their respects to the Queen as she lies in state until Monday, when her funeral will be held.

