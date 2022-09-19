Franklin Graham Asks the World to Pray for the Royal Family

A clearly moved Rev. Franklin Graham on Monday issued a world call to prayer in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth II and members of the Royal Family as they grieve.

Initially noting how Westminster Abbey came alive as “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral began at 11:00 AM UK time, 6:00 AM Eastern time,” he went on to acknowledge the millions who watched right around the world.

Then Graham pointed to the Dean of Westminster who opened with the bidding, saying he “eloquently honored Her Majesty and her faith, and pointed powerfully to God and His Son Jesus Christ. If you didn’t see it this morning, take a minute to read it below and pray for the Royal Family.”

Graham, son of Rev. Billy Graham (1918-2018), made public the prayer delivered by the Dean of Westminster that played its part in the funeral proceedings and asked others to follow suit. It read:

With thanksgiving we praise God for her constant example of Christian faith and devotion. With affection we recall her love for her family and her commitment to the causes she held dear. Now, in silence, let us in our hearts and minds recall our many reasons for thanksgiving, pray for all members of her family, and commend Queen Elizabeth to the care and keeping of almighty God. O merciful God, the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who is the resurrection and the life; in whom whosoever believeth shall live, though he die; and whosoever liveth, and believeth in him, shall not die eternally; who hast taught us, by his holy Apostle Saint Paul, not to be sorry, as men without hope, for them that sleep in him: We meekly beseech thee, O Father, to raise us from the death of sin unto the life of righteousness; that, when we shall depart this life, we may rest in him, as our hope is this our sister doth; and that, at the general Resurrection in the last day, we may be found acceptable in thy sight; and receive that blessing, which thy well-beloved Son shall then pronounce to all that love and fear thee, saying, Come, ye blessed children of my Father, receive the kingdom prepared for you from the beginning of the world. Grant this, we beseech thee, O merciful Father, through Jesus Christ, our mediator and redeemer. Amen.

Graham went to Facebook to make public his call:

As Breitbart News reported, Queen Elizabeth II was finally laid to rest in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, following the State Funeral at Westminster Abbey.

The Christian faith of the Monarch played a key role in all the events that have followed since her death, defining her passing as much as it did her life.