A man charged with 14 terrorism offences by London police has been named as Ismail Kissa.

Following an investigation “related to Islamist terrorism”, by the Counter-Terrorism Command of the Metropolitan Police, 23-year-old Kissa was charged on Thursday with “13 counts of dissemination of a terrorist publication (contrary to Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006); and one count of possessing a document containing information likely to be useful for terrorism (contrary to Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000).”

The 23-year-old, whose nationality was not disclosed in an officialnews bulletin from the Metropolitan Police, was remanded in custody ahead of an appearance before Westminster Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Magistrates have referred him on to the higher courts, and also opted to remand him in custody ahead of a possible appearance before the Old Bailey.

Kissa was initially arrested in March at Stansted Airport, although whether he was on his way in or out of the country was not disclosed, and nor was where he was going or where he had been.

Commentary and speculation on the case is heavily curtailed by British reporting restrictions, which limit freedom of speech and freedom of the press once suspects are charged in criminal cases.