A climate change activist poured human faeces and urine over a memorial to Second World War veteran Captain Sir Tom Moore to protest private jets.

https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2020/12/12/merry-christmas-nhs-charity-advert-shows-santa-in-hospital-struggling-to-breathe/

“I was studying to become a doctor because I believe in taking care of people. If we believe that the NHS is important, if we believe in taking care of each other, if we believe that NHS workers are doing essential work, why are forcing our healthcare system into collapse, why are we forcing our civilisation into collapse, why is basically no one taking this genocide of all humanity seriously?” Budd wailed.

“All of this is true and the government won’t even end UK private jets, every time one takes off, it pours a bucket of s**t and blood onto everything that Captain Tom stood for,” she added — although the person literally pouring human waste on a memorial to Captain Tom’s memory was of course Budd herself.

BREAKING: End UK Private Jets supporter pours human faceas on Captain Tom memorial. Maddie, 21, former medical student said: “Every time a private jet takes off, it pours a bucket of shit and blood on everything Captain Tom stood for”#endukprivatejetshttps://t.co/zTzVJ2gu8H pic.twitter.com/4qjpKiyO9n — End UK Private Jets (@EndUKPrivateJet) September 30, 2022

Captain Tom, as he became affectionately known by the nation at large, raised large sums of money for the charity attached to the National Health Service (NHS) ahead of his 100th birthday during the Wuhan virus pandemic.

He passed away in early 2021, having become something of a living legend, and is not known to have ever owned a private jet.

A person identifying themselves as Austin Cox on social media claimed they were the person who had gifted the Hatton memorial and that they would be “pursuing Maddie for vandalism”.

“We will work with the police to ensure this [is] taken as far as possible,” they said in a reply to a Twitter post by End Private Jets UK showcasing video footage of the memorial being desecrated.

"These appalling comments attacking the Clap for Captain Tom as ‘white nationalism’ show why the Church of England is collapsing.” https://t.co/9vYsjB4FxZ — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 5, 2021

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBM ontgomery