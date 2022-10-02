Nurse Sues Tavistock NHS Trust over ‘Racist’ Anti-Whiteness CRT Training

A white Christian nurse is suing the Tavistock and Portman National Health Service (NHS) Foundation Trust for “forcing” her to submit to “racist” anti-white training.

The Tavistock Trust, notorious for its child trans clinic — due to be shut down by the authorities due to safeguarding concerns — is also a keen promoter of Critical Race Theory (CRT), but mental health nurse Amy Gallagher objected to its 2020 seminar ‘Whiteness – A problem for our time’, in which “whiteness”, “white fragility”, “white ignorance”, and “white privilege” were lambasted.

“They are forcing Critical Race Theory onto people — you’re not allowed to disagree with it, or they will bully you for two years,” said the 33-year-old, who is raising money to fight her case on GoFundMe, in comments to The Telegraph.

“I’m bringing this legal case to protect my career but it’s also the first test of woke ideology in the courts. The NHS is forcing someone to adopt a racist ideology and it needs to be stopped,” she said.

Breitbart London reported on the anti-whiteness seminar, still available on YouTube as of the time of publication, at the time, and asked then-government equality minister Kemi Badenoch, who had gone viral for a speech in which she told the House of Commons that teaching Critical Race Theory as fact was illegal, if she was going to intervene — but her team insisted she would not be addressing the issue in any way.

Gallagher is being supported in her challenge by the Bad Law Project, an initiative of anti-woke actor Laurence Fox, star of the Breitbart News movie My Son Hunter, about the life and times of Hunter Biden and his father, President Joe Biden.

The head of legal for the Bad Law Project, Dr Anna Loutfi, said the case against the Tavistock would focus on the nurse’s right a “lack of belief” in anti-whiteness ideology, arguing that this is protected under equality law in the same way that positive beliefs are.

“[S]omething that people are not talking about in the free speech world in the West, which I think is covered by the Equality Act under lack of belief… is you have the right not to be forced to sign up a set of values or ideology with which you do not agree,” the barrister explained.

“It’s quite one thing to censor somebody for wanting to say things that people find objectionable or offensive, but it’s really another thing substantively to force somebody to articulate a view that they do not hold, as if they hold it. That is what has happened to Amy.”

