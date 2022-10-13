President Emmanuel Macron suggested that France would not use nuclear weapons against Russia should Vladimir Putin launch nuclear strikes against Ukraine.

In an interview with the France 2 television network on Wednesday evening, Emmanuel Macron hinted that he would refrain from a retaliatory nuclear strike against Russia should nuclear weapons be deployed in the war in Eastern Europe as it would not fall in line with his government’s nuclear deterrence doctrine, which only requires a nuclear response should France itself be attacked and not in the case of an allied nation such as Ukraine.

“I have always told the truth to the French. Russia is equipped with nuclear weapons. France too. In this regard, our doctrine is clear. Deterrence works, but the less we talk about it, the more credible we are,” he said.

When pressed on the specific case of a potential nuclear attack in Ukraine, Macron said: “Our doctrine is based on the fundamental interests of the Nation and they are very clearly defined. If there were a nuclear ballistic attack in Ukraine, these interests would not be called into question.

“Our doctrine is to avoid any escalation of the conflict. It must not extend geographically or vertically, with chemical weapons for example,” he added.

The comments come in contrast to a statement earlier this week from the G7 nations, of which France is a member, which stated: “We reaffirm that any use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons by Russia would be met with severe consequences.”

Bruno Tertrais, Deputy Director of the Foundation for Strategic Research — a leading foreign affairs think tank in France —described the comments from the president as “curious”.

While Tertrais acknowledged that the deployment of nuclear weapons is ultimately at Macron’s discretion, he questioned why he made the statement in the current environment and “in this way”.

“In my opinion, the correct answer was: ‘I won’t get into this game and anyway Mr Putin must know that he would be the loser’,” Tertrais said.

Following a backlash to his comments online, Mr Macron posted on social media: “We do not want a World War. We are helping Ukraine to resist on its soil, never to attack Russia. Vladimir Putin must stop this war and respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity.”

From early on in the escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine this year, the French president has been one of the few world leaders willing to continue peace talks with Vladimir Putin, drawing criticism from pro-war elements in the West.

France is somewhat unique in Europe in terms of the conflict, given that unlike Germany, Italy and others, it is not reliant on Russia to meet its energy needs, with a robust domestic nuclear power industry. The United Kingdom, which is also not particularly reliant on Russia, has so far largely adopted the pro-war stance of the Biden administration in America.

On Wednesday, Mr Macron revealed that he had once again spoken to Putin a few weeks prior, explaining: “When we try to build peace, we must talk. Whenever necessary, I will talk to Vladimir Putin. I hope that all stakeholders will come to the discussion table as soon as possible.”

“We are not part of this war. We are helping Ukraine to resist. The goal of the Ukrainians is clear, to regain the borders of 1991. The question of whether war goals will only be achieved militarily. It will be in the interest of Ukraine and Russia to come back around the table and negotiate,” Macron said. “It is not up to France to decide on the negotiations, but on the Ukrainians.”

“We are preparing to spend the winter in this context of war. What we want to do is keep Europe united and build the conditions to negotiate with Russia,” he continued. “To negotiate is not to give up.”

Nevertheless, despite his pro-peace rhetoric, the French president announced that his government is currently working on the delivery of ‘Ceasar’ howitzer guns, missiles, anti-aircraft systems, and radar to Ukraine.

