Britain’s Home Secretary has blamed the “tofu-eating wokerati” in Britain for causing the widespread climate crazy protests currently blocking major roadways in the country.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman alleged that such a “wokerati”, which she described as being part of an anti-growth “coalition of chaos”, were ultimately behind disruptive climate change protests that have seen parts of Britain grind to a standstill.

From blocking oil facilities and major roadways to destroying supplies of food in supermarkets, green radical groups such as Just Stop Oil, Insulate Britain, and Animal Rebellion have all been staging major protests over the past months.

Such activities have occurred at a time of major economic and personal hardship for many Britons, with protesters’ actions disrupting the supply of energy and destroying food supplies in particular drawing the ire of the general public.

Speaking in the House of Commons during the third reading of her Public Order Bill — which is partly designed to curtail the protests — Braverman blamed the opposition Liberal Democrats and Labour Party for the situation, telling the parliament that both parties had the opportunity to hand the police the power to curtail these protests but decided not to.

“Had opposition members of the other place not blocked these measures when they were in the Police, Crime, Sentencing, and Courts Bill, police would have had many of the powers contained within this bill, and the British people would have not been put through this grief today,” the Home Secretary said while pushing for the legislation to be passed.

“It’s the Labour Party, it’s the Lib-Dems, it’s the coalition of chaos, it’s the Guardian-reading, tofu-eating wokerati — dare I say — the anti-growth coalition that we have to thank for the disruption we are seeing on our roads today,” she went on to say.

While Braverman’s accusation provoked laughter from the opposition benches — with one MP, in particular, comparing Liz Truss’ refusal to resign as PM to climate protesters glueing themselves to highways — the impact such protests have been having on daily life for many Britons appears to be considerable.

Road blockades by green agenda groups — a phenomenon that has emerged over the past year or so — have once again spiked in frequency over the last number of weeks, sewing chaos on the streets of London in particular as vehicles are left stranded in front of environmental extremists.

To make matters worse, with police in the UK often reticent to take action against such protesters, quite a number of Britons have taken the task of removing the road blockades into their own hands, with stories of members of the public clashing with activists becoming commonplace in the British media over the recent spate of climate demonstrations.

Some disgruntled individuals even took it upon themselves to launch fireworks at two climate activists who recently scaled a major bridge in London, grinding traffic under it to a halt for an entire day.

The two protesters have since been arrested.

Despite the annoyance these demos appear to be causing however, things do not appear to be nearly as bad as when various climate radicals took it upon themselves to block oil facilities, a move which resulted in many petrol stations in England experiencing serious fuel shortages in the first half of this year.

Meanwhile, other European nations outside of the UK have also been left to deal with their own climate extremists, who have been using similar methods to cause chaos in their own countries, with environmentalists in Germany recently taking to occupying federal government offices in their push to destroy the fossil fuel industry.

