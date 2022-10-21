Ukraine Backs BoJo’s Return to Power with ‘Better Call Boris’ Meme

The movement to bring back former Prime Minister Boris Johnson into office was seemingly backed by Ukraine, with the official account of their government on Twitter posting a ‘Better Call Boris’ meme on Thursday evening.

Boris Johnson, who is rumoured to be one of the candidates vying to replace Liz Truss in the truncated Tory leadership contest, has apparently received the endorsement of the Ukrainian government.

Following reports that Boris had cut his Caribbean vacation short to return to London to wage a political comeback and return to Downing Street just weeks after he was unceremoniously forced out by his own party, the Ukrainian government’s official account on Twitter posted a meme playing on a poster for the American television programme Better Call Saul with Johnson’s face and the title switched to “Better Call Boris”.

The post was later deleted, however, a preference for Mr Johnson over the other candidates by the Ukrainians would not be surprising, given his hawkish stance on Russia following the invasion earlier this year. Boris was perhaps one of the most vocal and vociferous supporters of the Ukrainian war effort during his time in office, pledging billions in taxpayer money for weapons and other aid to the Ukrainians and making several trips to Kyiv (Kiev) to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Such was his standing in Ukraine that on one of his final trips to the war-torn Johnson was awarded with the highest honour the country can bestow upon a foreigner, The Order of Liberty.

In his final trip to Kyiv, the former PM argued that the cost for the British public, in the form of higher energy bills and taxpayer money shipped off in aid, was a price worth paying to ensure Ukrainian “freedom”.

Despite being kicked out of office in disgrace last month following a series of scandals, including breaching his own lockdown rules and the cover-up of alleged sex pest and Johnson’s former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher, the former leader is currently seen as one of the frontrunners to replace Liz Truss in the leadership contest that is set to conclude by as soon as Monday.

In order to return to office, Boris will first need to clear the hurdle of securing the backing of at least 100 Tory MPs before a potential membership vote if another candidate meets the 100 MP threshold.

