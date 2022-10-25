One illegal is said to have broken into a person’s home in Dover after the UK’s Royal Navy failed to intercept a number of migrant boats.

Britain’s Royal Navy is said to have failed to intercept a number of boats containing illegal migrants said to have crossed the English Channel on Sunday, with around 30 illegals said to have given authorities the slip after landing in the UK.

Official statistics for Sunday indicate that over 500 migrants made the journey from France in small boats, with the total number of migrants said to have made the journey to England this year said to be over 37,000.

The Ministry of Defence’s statistics also indicates that, out of the ten total boats detected by officials, there was one boat “known by the MOD to be involved in uncontrolled landings”.

However, it seems like more than one boat managed to make it all the way to the shore of Britain, with The Times reporting that “two flimsy dinghies” landed on a beach in Dover, containing around 80 illegal migrants total.

Around 50 of these migrants were later apprehended by police and border force officials, though the publication notes that around 30 remain missing.

Also noted by The Times is a post made on a local community forum on Sunday which claimed that one migrant broke into the home of an individual in the area.

“A young lad off a boat has made his way into a residents [sic] home this morning and demanded her phones and wanted transport to Manchester or London,” the post is said to have claimed.

The netizen is said to have added that the individual had been “detained by the police”, with the publication saying that one force has confirmed that a migrant was reported to them after having “made a request” to use a resident’s phone.

Authorities however said that the individual had not committed any offences, and was now being handled by immigration officials.

While UK authorities have now repeatedly claimed that they aim to get tough on illegal immigration, they have so far completely failed to get a handle on the crisis, with 2022 seeing a record number of boat migrants land in the country.

Such a poor record has seen the country branded the “dumping ground of the world” by arch-Brexiteer Nigel Farage.

One alleged cause of the high level of illegal immigration is Britain’s lax asylum system, with UK authorities accepting migrants as refugees at a far higher rate compared with other EU countries.

For example, Britain accepts 52 per cent of refugee applications from Albanian migrants, compared with France, which only accepts 8 per cent, and Germany, which accepts none.

“The rest of Europe thinks our system has been nuts,” one unnamed Home Office official is said to have claimed regarding the discrepancy.

Britain’s next incoming Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has previously sworn that he would work to combat the migrant crisis, though the likelihood of the new premier actually doing so seems slim, with the Conservative Party’s previous track record on the issue being dismal overall.

Even if the issue is solved, however, Britain has also seen a record influx of legal immigrants, with the Tories letting open the floodgate after Brexit.

This is despite the fact that many argued one reason to leave the EU was to gain better control over immigration into the country.

