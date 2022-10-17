The UK has been accepting asylum claims from foreign migrants at a far higher rate than countries within the EU, a factor which may be contributing the massive migrant crisis currently being experienced by the state.

Compared to the likes of Sweden, France, and Germany, the United Kingdom has been accepting asylum claims made by migrants at a far higher rate, despite many of these illegals entering Britain from a safe country.

Over 36,000 migrants have entered Britain via small boat this year, with many more also arriving in the country via Ireland or by overstaying their visas — itself a silent migrant crisis of many years standing — with the UK Border Force now warning that the influx represents a national security risk to the UK.

The UK in fact only has itself to blame for the current migrant crisis, however, with The Times reporting that the country is accepting asylum claims made by migrants at a far higher level than neighbouring countries within the European Union.

This is despite the fact that a sizable number of those arriving in Britain are travelling from a safe country, with the island’s geographic location making it extremely difficult to arrive there directly from any known overly oppressive state or conflict zone.

What’s more, the UK is even accepting a large number of asylum claims from people fleeing perfectly safe countries, with a plurality of migrants coming to the country on small boats originating from Albania which, while does have problems with systematic corruption and criminal gangs, is not in any active conflicts, and sees a relatively low level of state-sponsored discrimination.

Despite this, the UK accepts 52 per cent of migrants from the country as asylum seekers. This is compared to only 8 per cent in France, and zero in both Germany and Sweden.

“The rest of Europe thinks our system has been nuts,” a UK Home Office insider is reported as telling The Times, with the publication noting research as finding that high acceptance rates for migrants often lead to increased levels of future migration.

“There are almost no cases of state persecution or persecution from government institutions [in Albania],” they continued. “…protection can be provided in Albania whether for asylum or modern slavery claims.”

The discrepancy between UK acceptance rates for migrants compared with those on the European continent has been met with outrage online, with Brexit firebrand Nigel Farage taking aim at authorities for the high acceptance rates.

“We accept nearly everyone,” the former Brexit Party leader wrote online. “Britain is the dumping ground of the world.”

Nevertheless, attempts by UK authorities to get a handle on the crisis have failed abysmally, with attempts to see arrivals sent to Rwanda in order to allow them to claim asylum there instead being completely neutralised by the UK and European courts.

Meanwhile, legal immigration into Britain has hit a record high under the Conservative Party, largely driven by new arrivals coming from outside the European Union.

With numbers originating from the Indian subcontinent being especially high, the legal migrant surge has been linked by some critics to sectarian tensions within Britain, including the recent riots in cities across England.

