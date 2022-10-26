French Police Attacked by Mob of 100 Far-Left Extremists

An attack by a mob of alleged far-left extremists in the no-go Paris suburbs of Seine-Saint-Denis on five police officers over the weekend left two officers injured after they were pelted with projectiles.

The attack took place late Friday night and into early Saturday morning in the commune of Montreuil, just east of the city of Paris and within the district of Seine-Saint-Denis.

A patrol of the Anti-Crime Brigade came across a group of around a hundred people gathered on a public road, many of which were said to be drunk and some who were vandalising nearby buildings with graffiti.

When the five officers attempted to check one of those in the group and make an arrest, they were quickly swarmed by the mob, who were said to be far-left extremists according to a source close to the investigation, Actu reports.

The officers were pelted with a number of different projectiles during the course of the attack. After 15 minutes, more police arrived on the scene and officers managed to arrest one person in connection with the violence but he was later acquitted of contempt, rebellion, and incitement to rebellion.

The case is just one in a long line of attacks on French police in the last several years. In February of last year, a report from the French Ministry of the Interior claimed that attacks on French police officers have more than doubled within a 20-year period.

The report also noted that the highest levels of assaults and violence toward officers took place in the Seine-Saint-Denis department.

Later that year, around 35,000 police and their supporters took to the streets of Paris to protest against anti-police violence, calling for the government of President Emmanuel Macron to do more to tackle the ongoing problem.

Despite the protests, this year has seen several attacks on officers in various parts of the country, including an ambush of officers and firefighters in August in Limoges that lasted for four hours and a vehicle attack in Vitrolles, near Marseille, that injured four officers later that month.