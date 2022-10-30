Workers at Frankfurt airport discovered the body of a man in the landing gear of an aeroplane this week that had flown from the Iranian capital of Tehran, fueling speculation the man may have been trying to escape the regime.

The flight, Lufthansa Flight 601, arrived in Frankfurt at around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday and after the passengers of the aircraft departed into the terminal, ground crew inspected the aircraft and discovered the remains of a man in the landing gear of the Airbus A340.

The workers also discovered an oxygen supply along with a mask next to the body of the man, and investigators assume he must have snuck onto the aircraft before it left Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport, the tabloid Bild reports.

Germany saw large protests by Iranian nationals in Berlin last week as thousands of people gathered in the German capital to stand in solidarity with protesters in their home country who have protested against the Islamist regime over the last several weeks, with many protestors being killed by the Iranian authorities.

The Iranian protests began in mid-September after a 22-year-old woman named Mahsa Amini died while in police custody after she had been arrested by the country’s morality police over a headscarf.

Earlier this week, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock commented on the ongoing situation in Iran, saying: “The human rights situation in Iran is deteriorating day by day, with the security forces taking increasingly brutal action against the women and men on the streets, who are demanding nothing more than their universal human rights.”

“Over 13,000 people are said to have been detained and over 250 shot or beaten to death. The systematic oppression of women and ethnic, religious, and sexual minorities in Iran is nothing new, but it is currently reaching unprecedented levels,” she added.

Baerbock added that Germany would be restricting visas for Iranian nationals linked to human rights violations, possibly also including their family members.

The Iranian regime responded to Baebock’s statements by summoning the German ambassador on Thursday and accusing Germany of interfering in Iranian domestic affairs.

