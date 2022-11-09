A Tunisian migrant banned from entering Europe and on a French terrorist watchlist was arrested in the no-go Paris suburbs of Seine-Saint-Denis on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Tunisian migrant named Omar J. was arrested last Sunday in the department of Seine-Saint-Denis and placed into custody at the police station of La Courneuve after officers discovered that he was in possession of fake Italian identity documents.

After police checked the 24-year-old and found he has fake identification documents, they also discovered that he was banned from entering the European Union, which was linked to terrorism-related activities, broadcaster CNews reports.

According to the broadcaster, Omar J. was also on the French terror watchlist known as the S-File for links to terrorist activity.

While the Tunisian possessed fake Italian documentation it is unclear if he reached France illegally through Italy but many Tunisian illegals in France have come illegally across the Mediterranean and travelled through Italy, including radical Islamic extremists.

In 2020, Tunisian national Brahim Aouissaoui illegally arrived by boat on the Italian island of Lampedusa before travelling to the Italian mainland and heading north where he crossed into France.

In October of the year, Aouissaoui carried out a terrorist attack at the Notre-Dame Basilica in the city of Nice, killing three people with a knife and injuring several others. Aouissaoui’s phone later revealed that he has initially wanted to travel to Paris and carry out his terrorist attack there but had been unable to afford a train ticket to the French capital.

Italy continues to see large numbers of illegals arrive in Lampedusa and elsewhere on Italian coasts, while the new government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has vowed to stem the tide of arrivals.

Lampedusa remains a major point for arrivals, however, with the reception centre, which is meant to house just 350, reportedly housing around 1,600, according to a report from earlier this week.

