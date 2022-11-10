The climate change activist group ‘Just Stop Oil’ blocked a major British motorway for a fourth consecutive day on Thursday, angering commuters.

The Extinction Rebellion (XR) splinter group, linked to climate extremist Roger Hallam, announced the blockade on Twitter, where it has been openly recruiting people to “[si]ign up for arrestable direct action” — i.e. to commit crimes — and soliciting public funding for its activities, apparently without consequence.

“From 6:30 this morning, supporters of Just Stop Oil climbed onto the overhead gantries of the M25 at multiple locations, demanding that the Govt immediately end all new oil and gas,” the group announced, adding the hashtag #COP27 to get the attention of people looking for information on the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Egypt.

Just Stop Oil added that they had been “joined by supporters of Animal Rebellion” — another Hallam-linked Extinction Rebellion splinter group, with a focus on transitioning to veganism to fight climate change and vandalism stunts in shops and supermarkets, often involving people snatching up milk and pouring it all over the floor of the premises for workers on relatively low incomes to have to deal with.

Some indication of the apocalyptic worldview of Just Stop Oil was given in a quote the group provided from a supporter named as “Phoebie Plummer, a 21-year-old student from London”, who said that “As a young person, the only future I see before me is one of mass famine, severe droughts, wildfires, floods and societal collapse.”

The activists’ disruption of the M25, with a police officer on a motorcycle being injured on lorry when attempting to intervene in the so-called “protest” saw them struck by a lorry, which then collided with another lorry in a multi-vehicle pile-up.

Just Stop Oil were previously accused of having “blood on their hands” after two women died in car crashes after being diverted from a bridge they were blockading.

