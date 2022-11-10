Poland: Migrants Rushing Border Before Surveillance Installed

Polish border authorities have reported a new surge in illegals crossing the border from Belarus, claiming they are taking advantage of the fact that electronic surveillance systems have yet to be installed.

Polish Border Guard spokeswoman Anna Michalska has claimed that there has been a recent surge of new illegals trying to cross the border from Belarus to Poland and were doing so before the electronic surveillance systems along the border could be installed.

“The Belarusian services and people connected to the regime of (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko know this, and they want to recruit the biggest group of foreigners possible to make this journey,” Michalska told Reuters earlier this week.

According to the news agency, an average of a hundred migrants a day are attempting to cross into Poland illegally, a level far higher than in the summer of this year and despite Poland completing a border wall along its eastern border with Belarus, albeit a wall without fully functioning surveillance yet.

Poland’s neighbour Belarus has been accused of sending migrants across the border since the summer of 2021, with some claims that Belarusian authorities forced migrants across the border at gunpoint.

The use of migrants in an effort to destabilize Poland has been described by many in both Poland and the European Union as a form of hybrid warfare.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki slammed Belarus last year in November, claiming the regime of President Alexander Lukashenko was engaging in the greatest attempt to destabilize Europe in the last 30 years.

“This is just the beginning. The dictators will not stop. I want to assure you, Poland will not yield to blackmail and will do everything to stop the evil threatening Europe,” he said.

Over the course of 2022, the number of migrants trying to enter Poland illegally from Belarus fell from their levels last year, with the European Union border agency Frontex reporting a 33 per cent decrease between January and September.

However, the vast majority of migrants who arrived last year from Belarus did so in October of 2021, with 17,300 reported attempted illegal entries, as Frontex has yet to release figures regarding October of this year.

