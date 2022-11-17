Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt have “declared war” on workers and small businesses with their tax-hiking autumn budget, according to Nigel Farage.

Sunak and Hunt, explicitly rejected for the Conservative leadership by ordinary party members earlier this year and in 2019, respectively, but now running the country regardless thanks to the support of parliamentary elites, have unveiled a punishing programme of tax hikes in the latter’s Autumn budget speech on Thursday — although money is still being found for questionable priorities such as green agenda spending.

Brexit champion Nigel Farage had harsh criticism for the pair’s agenda, as well as for the country’s central bank which, in his view, has contributed the economic crisis.

“Jeremy Hunt began his budget statement by saying the Bank of England had done an outstanding job — no they have not done an outstanding job; they didn’t see inflation coming,” he pointed out.

“Hunt tries to blame the Ukraine war for everything — it’s not true,” he went on, saying his budget means “life is good” for pensioners, people on welfare, and “layabouts” but a “pretty miserable” situation for “anybody that works“.

Jeremy ‘Scrooge’ Hunt Says Everyone Will Pay Higher Taxes Despite Looming UK Recessionhttps://t.co/uRdj8hITsF — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 13, 2022

“I’ll tell you why: because you are going to pay for lockdown. We could have done what Sweden did; we could have done what [Governor Ron] DeSantis did in Florida. We could have kept the economy open — no, we closed it, and you are going to have to pick up the tab,” Farage warned.

“If you want to start up a business, a small business, and if you’re a young entrepreneur, the message is clear: don’t do it in the United Kingdom. Go to Portugal, go to Italy, go elsewhere around Europe or the rest of the world where they actually want people who are prepared to take risk and set up business,” Farage said — an incredible statement from the man who likely contributed more than anyone else to freeing the United Kingdom from the European Union so it could become a prosperous, self-governing state once again.

“They’ve cut the allowances for capital gain tax, the levels at which people start to pay dividend tax, corporation tax is going up 30 per cent [from 19 per cent to 25 per cent] — I mean, you can’t even believe these numbers,” he lamented.

“Our globalist, corporatist Chancellor and Prime Minister have effectively declared a war against small business. It’s madness.”

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBM ontgomery