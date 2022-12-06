Iranian Arrested For Allegedly Murdering Two Homeless Men in France

French police in the city of Nice arrested a 48-year-old Iranian national on Sunday morning who is thought to be linked to the suspected murder of two homeless people last Wednesday.

Last Wednesday, two homeless people were found dead on the streets of Nice, with one of the victims allegedly having died of stab wounds.

On Sunday, Nice mayor Christian Estrosi announced that police had arrested a man in connection with the alleged murders stating, “A few minutes ago, the suspect of the double murder of Colomars was identified rue Saint-François de Paule by the national police.”

According to a report from the broadcaster BFMTV, three officers approached the Iranian national who fled and pulled out a machete and a knife as he was being pursued. A female officer used her firearm and shot the man in the shoulder before he was arrested and later taken to a local hospital.

Anthony Borré told the broadcaster that the 48-year-old Iranian national had been wanted for several days prior to his arrest and was already known to law enforcement.

The case comes four years after another migrant an illegal from Algeria, was arrested in Montpellier for also murdering a homeless man. The 40-year-old Algerian was found wearing the shoes of the murdered homeless man, a migrant from Romania, and had also frequented homeless shelters in the city.

So far this year there have been a number of cases involving migrants accused of murder, including an Algerian woman who was arrested and accused of raping and murdering a 12-year-old girl in Paris in October.

It was later revealed that the 24-year-old Algerian had been subject to a deportation order from France and should have been deported weeks prior to the murder.

The brutal murder sparked a debate in France regarding deportations, with media noting that less than one in ten migrants with deportation orders had actually been deported in 2020 and the first half of 2021.

