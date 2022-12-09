UK Govt Warns Schools Should Not Teach White Privilege as Fact… Again

Britain’s all talk, no action Conservative Party government is once again warning schools should not teach “white privilege” as fact.

In a radio interview with Nick Ferrari on LBC, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan was pushed on whether “white privilege” should be taught in schools, with the slightly nervous-sounding Conservative (Tory) MP said “Well, no, we, we, we basically said, look, here’s, here’s, here’s what we should be, er, teaching, we should have balance and debate; there is a lot of debate in the country, we should be able to have those debates, we should be able to have those discussions, but you shouldn’t be teaching things as facts that are debates, so that was part of the push…”

“So ‘white privilege’ isn’t fact?” Ferrari interrupted.

“Well, we, we, I mean, I, you know, I don’t think it’s a fact,” Keegan replied, looking down at the floor in the recording of the interview.

“I mean, I don’t, er, for me, think that, er, there’s a privilege to being, er, white on its own, no,” she concluded, appearing to gain a little confidence.

The Tories have made a number of similar statements over their decade-plus in government, however, several fairly recently, but have at no stage appeared to take actual, concrete action to prevent or punish the dissemination of far-left race ideology in schools.

Kemi Badenoch, who currently serves as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Trade Secretary and Minister for Women and Equalities, gave a particularly forceful, viral speech in the House of Commons when she was a junior minister in October 2020, declaring that white privilege as fact was against the law and that the government stood “unequivocally” against Critical Race Theory (CRT).

No obvious legal action followed this statement, however, and indeed when Breitbart London approached Badenoch about a National Health Service (NHS) trust pushing anti-“whiteness” training her team steadfastly refused to comment or otherwise engage with the issue.

A full year later in October 2021, with identity politics as firmly embedded in state education as ever, the Tories were back at it again, with then-Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi, like Gillian Keegan today, saying schools should not teach “contested views on ‘white privilege’” as if they were “fact”.

It therefore seems likely that, as with legal mass migration, which is at record-breaking levels despite years of pledges that it will be significantly reduced, and with illegal migration, which is worse than ever despite almost half a decade of promises that the government if “fixing the broken system”, that racial identity politics in the classroom is another issue where the Tories will go no farther than offering empty rhetoric, in hopes that this will keep their core vote on-side at the ballot box.

