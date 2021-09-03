Britain’s socialised National Health Service (NHS) is pushing the work of Robin DiAngelo and “whiteness” ideology more generally through its Senior Leadership Onboarding and Support website.

The website, which “came about to give additional support to people leading at the highest level in the NHS”, according to its self-description, directs people to so-called resources including a Guardian article titled ‘Why I’m no longer talking to white people about race’ by race activist Reni Eddo-Lodge, an article titled ‘White Privilege: Unpacking the Invisible Knapsack’ sold as describing “how whites benefit from unearned privileges”, and a video presentation by notorious White Fragility author Robin DiAngelo.

DiAngelo has come to be regarded as the tip of the spear for Critical Race Theory and woke ideology in America’s academic, corporate, and public sectors in recent months, with FNC’s Tucker Carlson excoriating the book and its increasingly wealthy author as “poisonous garbage” in an extended video review — and the NHS is not the only state power now bringing it into the cultural mainstream in the United Kingdom, too.

Tucker Carlson reviews Robin DiAngelo’s White Fragility, the book now being declared mandatory reading for many colleges and woke corporations. It’s poison. pic.twitter.com/QIM9Bww76e — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) June 25, 2020

Another “resource” provided by NHS Senior Leadership is a blog post by Aishnine Benjamin, Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion lead at the Nursing and Midwifery Council, titled ‘Dear white people in the UK’, with “information and tips on being a better ally.”

These include further exhortations to read ‘White Privilege: Unpacking the Invisible Knapsack’ and White Fragility, a command to “Be uncomfortable”, and the warning: “Don’t say ‘I’m not political’ to excuse yourself from this conversation. Right now, ignorance isn’t an excuse. You can’t unsee what you have seen.”

Commenting on the material, broadcaster Calvin Robinson told Breitbart London people should not “shrug this off as woke nonsense” adding that “that is how they get away with this long march through the institutions” — a reference to Communist activist Rudi Dutschke’s call for left-wing activists to gradually take over institutional leadership positions in the West.

“Suggesting white leaders cannot opt out of political conversations and must take a hard-Left neo-Marxist approach in support of the Critical Race Theory branch of identity politics is absolutely outrageous and the government must step in to crush this indoctrination,” Robinson added, asking: “why are they signalling out white leaders? That is a clear demonstration of how divisive this rhetoric is.”

Scotland's left-separatist govt has published its agenda for "Embedding race equality in schools", pushing woke ideology on "white privilege", "white fragility", "decolonising the curriculum", and the alleged non-existence of "reverse racism" as fact https://t.co/Is6bOfhIWI — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 27, 2021

Breitbart London contacted Kemi Badenoch MP, the Under-Secretary of State for Equalities who gave a rousing speech in the House of Commons against Critical Race Theory’s possibly unlawful infiltration of British classrooms — followed by little discernible further action — in 2020, to ask whether Boris Johnson’s government approves of the NHS pushing woke “whiteness” ideology and the legal basis for their using their funding to do so.

Breitbart London was instructed that Badenoch would not be commenting on the website by a Cabinet Office press officer who signed their correspondence she/her, and referred to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) led by Sajid Javid MP.

Neither the DHSC or NHS Senior Leadership had responded to enquiries as of the time of publication.

Struggle Session: NHS Seminar Attendees Lament ‘Burden’ of ‘Whiteness’, ‘Shame and Guilt’ https://t.co/xeeGlTeVaD — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 19, 2021

