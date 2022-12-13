The embassy of Poland in France has warned Polish nationals to avoid large crowds in urban areas during the evening of the upcoming World Cup match between France and Morocco due to safety concerns.

The Polish embassy released a statement on Monday ahead of Wednesday’s World Cup semi-final match between France and Morocco, warning Polish nationals of possible dangers in larger cities.

“Warning! We recommend [Poles] staying in larger cities [in France] to be especially careful during the match on Wednesday [December 14th] Please avoid gatherings on the streets and strictly follow the instructions of the security services,” the embassy wrote on Twitter.

It is unclear whether the embassy warning is related to a specific threat but scenes of violence have been seen across France following the Morocco games as fans have taken to the streets, setting off fireworks, looting shops and attacking local police.

Moroccan football fans rioted in France and Italy on Tuesday, attacking police, setting off fireworks, and smashing objects in several cities. https://t.co/2FL3P59djf — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 9, 2022

Last week, following the Morocco victory over Portugal, several cities in France saw Moroccan fans riot, including Avignon, where two shops were looted and police were targetted by youths armed with projectiles.

Conservative French politician Eric Ciotti also highlighted similar activity in Nice saying, “Are we still in France? Tram blocked and rocked, police attacked and cars burned, this is the result of Morocco’s victory in the streets of Nice! Zero tolerance against these criminals who defy our laws!”

Moroccan football fan rioting has not been limited to France, either. In Belgium, Morocco fans rioted in Brussels after their team beat the Belgian side 2-0 in another world cup match at the end of last month.

The rioting saw at least one car set on fire, while footage showed another car attacked by a mob of young men and flipped over. Similar violence was reported in Liege and Antwerp that evening as well.

Tom Vandendriessche, a member of the European Parliament for the populist party Vlaams Belang, commented on the violence saying, “Most rioting Moroccans are bi-nationals, mostly born in Belgium, some even 3rd or 4th generation migrants. But still, they are more connected to their country of origin,” and added, “This is a proof that integration is a lie and multiculturalism simply doesn’t work.”

“These rioting Moroccans should be arrested, stripped of their Belgian citizenship and sent back to where they truly belong and their hearts are: Morocco,” he added.

WATCH: Moroccans Riot in Brussels to ‘Celebrate’ World Cup Win Against Belgium https://t.co/W4HE8Dhm9W — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 28, 2022