One Million Litres: Major Police Operation as Largest Cylindrical Aquarium on Earth Bursts in Berlin Hotel

Berlin Aquadom
BERLIN (AP) – A huge aquarium in the center of Berlin burst Friday, causing a wave of devastation in and around the Sea Life tourist attraction, German police said Friday.

Glass and other debris were swept out of the building, which also contains a hotel and cafes, as 1 million liters of water poured out of the 25-meter (82-foot) -high aquarium shortly before 6 a.m. (0500GMT).

Berlin’s fire service said two people were lightly injured and rescue dogs were being prepared to search the building for anyone who might be trapped under debris.

There was speculation that freezing temperatures of down to minus 10 degrees Celsius (14 Fahrenheit) overnight had caused a crack in the tank, which then exploded under the weight of the water. Police said the cause of the incident was still being investigated but there was no evidence that it was the result of an attack.

Witness Gwendolin Szyszkowitz told German news channel n-tv that she heard a loud bang and initially feared a bomb had exploded.

Operators say the aquarium has the biggest cylindrical tank in the world and contained 1,500 tropical fish of 80 different species before the incident. The aquarium, which was last modernized in 2020, is a major tourist magnet in Berlin.

A vehicle of the city cleaning department clears the street from debris in front of the Radisson Blu hotel, where a huge aquarium located in the hotel’s lobby burst on December 16, 2022 in Berlin. – The 14-metre high AquaDom aquarium has burst and the leaking water has forced the closure of a nearby street, police and firefighters said. Berlin police said on Twitter that as well as causing “incredible maritime damage”, the incident left two people suffering injuries from glass shards. The cylindrical aquarium contained over a million litres of water and was home to around 1,500 tropical fish. It had a clear-walled elevator built inside to be used by visitors to the Sea Life leisure complex. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Policemen and firefighters stand among debris covering the street in front of the Radisson Blu hotel after a huge aquarium located in the hotel’s lobby burst on December 16, 2022 in Berlin. – The 14-metre high AquaDom aquarium has burst and the leaking water has forced the closure of a nearby street, police and firefighters said. Berlin police said on Twitter that as well as causing “incredible maritime damage”, the incident left two people suffering injuries from glass shards. The cylindrical aquarium contained over a million litres of water and was home to around 1,500 tropical fish. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)

View of the AquaDom, the largest freestanding cylindrical aquarium in the world located in Berlin, Germany, 29 July 2015. The acrylic glass container in the Sea Life centre allows vistors to travel through the 22 metre high tank which has a thickness of up to 22 cm. More than 1500 fish live in a million litres of water. Photo:JOERG CARSTENSEN/dpa | usage worldwide (Photo by Jörg Carstensen/picture alliance via Getty Images)

