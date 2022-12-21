Suella Braverman, Britain’s Home Secretary, has promised to see illegal migrants deported “at scale” to Rwanda.

The UK’s Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, has declared that she wants to see illegal migrants in Britain deported “at scale” to Rwanda as part of a plan to end the ongoing English Channel migrant crisis.

One of the many hare-brained schemes aimed at curbing illegal migration into Britain, the Rwanda deportation scheme very quickly became bogged down with legal challenges from NGOs and activist lawyers who wanted to keep clandestine and irregular arrivals in Britain.

However, with the country’s High Court ruling on Monday that the scheme to send migrants to Rwanda in order to allow them to process their asylum claim there is legal, Braverman has now vowed that she will continue to pursue the plan.

According to a report by The Guardian, the Home Secretary said she wanted to see migrants being sent to Rwanda “at scale and as soon as possible” in the aftermath of the ruling, saying that she has confirmed with her counterpart in the sub-Saharan African country that there is a bilateral desire for the plan to be put into effect.

“It’s what the overwhelming majority of the British people want to see happen,” Braverman added.

Open Borders Kill: Multiple Migrants Thought Dead After Small Boat Capsizes in the English Channelhttps://t.co/jDyYHUZgsd — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 14, 2022

However, judging by previous experiences in the UK, just because the British public wants to see something happen, does not necessarily mean it will.

For example, despite promising to get a handle on the channel crisis for the last number of years, the Tory party government has so far completely failed to so much as make a dent in the number of boat migrants entering the country, which this year has hit yet another record high.

To make matters worse, it has fairly often been the case that authorities roll out some of the more extreme measures aimed at reducing illegal migrant numbers during a period of political crisis.

For example, a number of “red meat” policies aimed at curbing boat migrant arrivals were only rolled after then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson landed himself in hot water with his breaches of COVID lockdown rules that he himself mandated.

This included the decision to deploy the Royal Navy on the Channel in the hopes of ending the migrant influx, though such a move ultimately only ended up turning what used to be one of the most powerful navies in the world into a glorified taxi service for Channel migrants.

Migrant Crisis Retreat: Royal Navy to End Role as ‘Expensive Taxi Service’ in English Channelhttps://t.co/I0wThhCu27 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 16, 2022

Follow Peter Caddle on Twitter: @Peter_Caddle