Following his controversial Netflix documentary series, Prince Harry has claimed in a new interview to promote his forthcoming book that he wishes to reconcile with his father King Charles III and his brother William, the Prince of Wales.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, expressed a desire to reconcile with his father and brother during an interview with UK broadcaster ITV as he looks to promote his new book, entitled Spare, but predicted such attempts would not succeed.

“It never needed to be this way, the leaking and the planting. I want a family, not an institution,” The Duke of Sussex said and added, “They feel as though it’s better to keep us somehow as the villains,” the Telegraph reports.

“They’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile. I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back,” he said.

The comments were released as part of a trailer for the upcoming interview, which is said to last 90 minutes overall and is one of two interviews granted by the Duke of Sussex, with the other conducted by Anderson Cooper for CBS news for the programme 60 Minutes.

“The family motto is ‘never complain, never explain’, but it’s just a motto,” Prince Harry told Cooper, and claimed palace aides “spoon-fed” information to reporters saying, “So when we’re being told for the last six years, ‘we can’t put a statement out to protect you’, but you do it for other members of the family, there becomes a point when silence is betrayal.”

The new interviews with the Duke of Sussex come in the wake of his Netflix special with his wife Meghan Duchess of Sussex which was not particularly well-received in the UK and led to the pair seeing their popularity, among the lowest in the Royal Family, deteriorate even further.

Last month, Conservative Member of Parliament (MP) Bob Seely stated he planned to put forth a bill to strip both Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of their titles, claiming the couple had abandoned their public duties years ago and were more concerned with activism.

“As well as trashing his family and monetising his misery for public consumption, he is also attacking some important institutions in this country,” Seely said following the release of the Netflix series.

Seely claimed that a 1917 law passed in the height of World War One may allow parliament to strip the royal titles from Prince Harry, who is currently fifth in line for the throne.

“The Titles Deprivation Act 1917, stripped German royals of their UK titles during WWI. A change of wording would update the law, allowing Parliament to remove Harry’s titles,” he said.

While the constitutionality of Parliament stripping royals of their titles is unclear, there is substantial public support for such a move in the UK, it is claimed. A poll released by YouGov suggested that around 44 per cent of Britons would support Prince Harry being stripped of his titles, while 32 per cent argued he should keep them.

