The British public is not too keen on Prince Harry after the release of the Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, that cost $100 million to produce.

“A recent poll conducted by YouGov in the United Kingdom on behalf of The Times found that almost half of respondents believed that the Duke of Sussex should be stripped of his royal title,” Fox News reported Saturday.

Forty-four per cent of those surveyed said Harry should be stripped of his title while 32 per cent believe he should keep it.

The docuseries that debuted last month was highly anticipated, according to Breitbart News:

It turns out all the anticipation was for naught, because according to the reviews, Harry & Meghan is a weapons-grade stinker, generating a Rotten Tomatoes critics score of 38% — with critics calling it a”royal pity party” and a “hypocritical attention grab.” Viewers appear to loathe it too, resulting in an even lower audience score of just 15%.

The show reportedly faced ridicule once it was discovered the trailer engaged in “deceptive editing” to make viewers think the media was pestering the couple and alter people’s words.

Meanwhile, a Member of Parliament (MP) for the Conservative Party was planning to introduce a bill to strip the couple of their titles after the series’ debut, Breitbart News reported:

Bob Seely, who represents the Isle of Wight in the House of Commons, believes that the woke couple who abandoned their public duties to pursue activism and public duties years ago now, have forfeited the right to royal status with the publication of the series. The big-headline Netflix documentary has been criticised for trashing Britain as a hub for racism and slavery, cast Brexit and scepticism about immigration in a negative light, and featured an anti-Commonwealth professor who has denounced the late Queen as someone who “decided she wanted to be a figurehead for white supremacy and reap all the rewards”.

In December, former Real Housewives star Bethenny Frankel criticized Harry and Meghan in regard to the documentary, deeming the project a “money grab.”

“I found it a little bit boring,” Frankel stated. “It didn’t hold my attention. It seemed like they really wanted to be humanized. They wanted us to know that they are real human beings.”