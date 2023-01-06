Prince Harry lost his virginity to an older woman who treated him like a “stallion” and spanked his bum, he has decided to reveal in his forthcoming memoir, which leaked in its entirety today ahead of publication.

Despite a carefully orchestrated and tightly controlled publicity campaign leading up to the release of his tell-all memoir Spare next week, the contents of Prince Harry’s book have leaked early, revealing some salacious details of the troubled Royal’s life. Among them is the claim he lost his virginity to a horse-riding woman who treated him “like a young stallion” and spanked him on the bottom after they were done.

While the publishers of Prince Harry’s book, which has been long-trailed to be not only a tell-all memoir but also a serious attack on the British Royal Family, have gone to great lengths to control the narrative leading up to its release including, not even sending out review copies, it has leaked nevertheless. British newspaper The Daily Telegraph reports booksellers in Spain were seemingly willing to secretly sell embargoed copies under the counter today, a full five days before publication.

The newspaper notes this means “the publishers’ PR strategy went out the window” with the complete book — albeit in Spanish — being available nearly a full week early.

While traditional British reserve would normally preclude revealing such intimate details, Prince Harry does seem to have taken on a rather Californian outlook on life in recent years, and decided to detail how he lost his virginity as a teenager to an older woman.

He is reported to have said in the ghostwritten book that losing his virginity was “a humiliating episode with an older woman who liked horses a lot and treated me like a young stallion… I mounted her quickly, after which she spanked me on the backside and sent me on my way. One of my mistakes was to do it in a field, just behind a crowded pub. No doubt someone had seen us.”

According to the report, this incident would have happened when Harry was still at school, aged 16 or 17, so no consent laws would have been broken under English law, which puts the age of consent at 16.

Several newspapers in the United Kingdom have noted that top British actress Liz Hurley was moved to deny she had taken Prince Harry’s virginity last year in the wake of this latest revelation. Hurley is a known fan of horses and horse racing, and even sold one of her horses for breeding to Queen Elizabeth II in 2011.

While Harry’s book Spare is now known for containing some bizarre and perhaps ill-advised claims — like discussing his first time with a woman, questions over his parentage, and even how many Taliban he killed in Afghanistan, opening a clear security risk — it remains possible the main focus will be on his attacks on the Royal Family which he is on the verge of leaving.

One of the stranger tales related to a physical altercation Harry claims to have had with Prince William, now the heir apparent to the British throne.

While written in terms evidently meant to elicit sympathy for Afghanistan war combat veteran Harry, at least some in the United Kingdom have reacted with amusement to the memoir’s description of the future king snapping his brother’s necklace and throwing him across his kitchen into a bowl of dog food.

Harry claims his brother "grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor" during an argument over his "rude" wife Meghan. "I landed on the dog’s bowl," Harry added, saying he called his therapist after the one-sided clash. https://t.co/T0psS5tOem — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 5, 2023