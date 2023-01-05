Prince Harry was hurled to the floor by older brother Prince William, Britain’s future king, during an argument over his “rude” wife Meghan, according to a ‘leaked’ excerpt of his memoir Spare.

The book, ghost-written for the allegedly academically non-gifted Harry by American novelist JR Moehringer, claims that William had been arguing with him over the behaviour of his wife Meghan Markle, properly Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at the time of the incident, according to the leftist Guardian newspaper.

William, now Prince of Wales and heir apparent to the thrones of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth Realms, including Canada, Australia, Papua New Guinea, and New Zealand, is said to have told Harry that Meghan was being “abrasive”, “difficult”, and “rude” — “parrot[ing] the press narrative,” according to Harry, as if his brother could not form his own opinion of the American actress based on his direct experience of her — while their families were still living together at Kensington Palace.

William is said to have told Harry he was trying to help him, with the younger brother responding: “Are you serious? Help me? Sorry – is that what you call this? Helping me?”

This is said to have angered William, who according to the Guardian‘s summary of the excerpt “swore while stepping towards [Harry]” and Harry — “[n]ow scared” — retreated to the kitchen.

“Willy, I can’t speak to you when you’re like this,” Harry is said to have told his brother, handing him a glass of water.

“[William] set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast,” Harry continued, perhaps somewhat overdramatically.

“He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me,” he added.

Harry said he “lay there for a moment, dazed” after his brother tossed him, before climbing to his feet and telling him to leave.

William supposedly invited his brother, a war veteran, to fight back, but he was unwilling to do so.

He returned to the scene of the incident later “looking regretful” and offered Harry an apology, and suggested he did not have to tell Meghan “about this”.

“You mean that you attacked me?” the younger brother responded prissily, with William denying there had been an “attack”.

The Guardian reports Harry did not tell his wife what had happened at first “but [he] did call his therapist”.

Buckingham Palace, representing the brothers’ father, King Charles III, had not responded to a BBC comment request as of the time of publication, while Kensington Palace, representing Prince William, said it “has no comment to make”.

William came under particular criticism in Harry and Meghan’s recent Netflix docu-series — originally titled Harry & Meghan — with Harry alleging the Palace lied to protect his brother and, moreover, that his brother shouted at him in a “terrifying” way during a meeting to discuss ‘Megxit’ attended by the late Queen and current King, then still Prince of Wales.

The title of Harry’s memoir, Spare, is a reference to the old saying “an heir and a spare” — William being the former and Harry, as the younger son of a future king, the latter — indicating a certain longstanding resentment towards his older brother.

It is unclear which of the two brothers will earn more sympathy from Harry’s harrowing tale of being thrown into a dog food bowl by William, however, with much of the British public seemingly heartily sick of Harry and Meghan’s constant efforts to boost their public profile by publicly airing dirty laundry as they pursue activism and celebrity in California.

“Prince William. I feel that fucking lad’s pain,” Gallagher said. “He’s got a fucking younger brother shooting his fucking mouth off with shit that is just so unnecessary. I’d like to think I was always the William.” https://t.co/oRZpnmWMqy — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 10, 2021

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBM ontgomery