Harry Says Queen Consort Camilla ‘Dangerous’ Due to ‘Villain’ Status

Prince Harry has branded his stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla, a “dangerous” person due to her “villain” status.

Speaking in a recent interview, the wayward prince attacked the Queen Consort, saying in particular that her closeness with the British media made her “dangerous”.

It is one of the many damaging claims made by the woke prince, who has been engaging in open warfare with his largely silent family over the last number of months.

Speaking to American broadcaster CBS, Harry claimed that both he and Prince William — the current heir to the British throne — were against their father, now King Charles III, marrying Camilla.

“We didn’t think it was necessary,” he remarked. “We thought it was going to cause more harm than good, and that if he was now with his person, that surely that’s enough.”

Although Harry emphasised that both he and his brother wanted the now-King to be happy, and that they believed the Queen Consort makes him happy, he went on to describe her as being “dangerous” due to her alleged willingness to utilise the British press against other members of the family.

“[She was dangerous] because of the need for her to rehabilitate her image,” the prince said. “That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press, and there was open willingness on both sides to trade information,” he alleged.

“With a family built on a hierarchy — and with her on the way to being Queen Consort — there was going to be people — or bodies — left in the street because of that,” he set, perhaps somewhat overdramatically, before claiming that he was one of those who ended up on the wrong side of Camilla’s PR machine.

While Harry and his TV starlet wife, Meghan Markle, have been at war with the rest of the British royal family for a considerable length of time at this stage, this most recent battle between arises from a new memoir by Prince Harry that is due to be published on Tuesday.

Titled Spare, the details many intimate parts of Harry’s personal life, including various conflicts he has had with various members of his family.

At one point within the book, he is said to describe himself and his brother as being extremely wary of Camilla, with both princes not wanting their father to marry someone they thought would end up being a “wicked stepmother”.

Although he has criticised her, Harry has claimed that he has a “huge amount” of compassion for her as the “third person within [his] parents’ marriage”.

