The UK’s loss might be a U.S. gain after Prince Harry dramatically announced Monday morning he and wife Meghan will never move back across to the other side of the Atlantic.

Ruling out the possibility the pair will ever again become working members of the Royal Family, the Daily Mail reports Harry said on Good Morning America their future lies elsewhere in a place away from the pain and hurt inflicted on them by his relatives:

I don’t think it’s ever going to be possible, I don’t think that even if there was an agreement or an arrangement between me and my family there’s that third party that’s going to do everything they can to make sure that that isn’t possible, not stopping us from going back but making it unsurvivable. Because that’s essentially breaking the relationship between us. There was something in the future where, you know, we can continue to support the Commonwealth that of course is on the table.

Despite ruling out a return to a Royal working life, Harry shows no desire however to relinquish his title, its privilege, and place in the line of succession to his father.

The prince dodged a question on the matter by Anderson Cooper during a CBS network chat when asked why, given his clear antipathy to a Royal future, does he and Meghan not just walk away from their titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“And what difference would that make?” he answered back.

Harry’s dismissal of a return to the UK came on the same day that polling showed he might be less than welcome as public opinion turns against him after months of incessant criticism of all around him.

Allies of Royal Family Push Back Against Harry's 'B-List' Tales, Say He Took 'Toll' on Queen's Health https://t.co/HxYMn4jvHB — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 9, 2023

A survey, undertaken by more than 1,600 adults between January 5 and 6, reveals the duke’s net favourability now sits at a humbling -38.

His popularity has sunk to the record low on the back of the non-stop controversy, according to data analysed by YouGov as seen by the Evening Standard.