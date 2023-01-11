The Last King of Greece Constantine II Dead at 82, to Be Buried as a Private Citizen

21st September 1964: King Constantine of Greece and Princess Anne-Marie of Denmark during their wedding in Athens Cathedral. The service was conducted by Archbishop Chrystostomos, the Primate of the Greek Orthodox Church (left). (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)
Central Press/Getty Images
ATHENS, Greece (AP) – Constantine II , the former and last king of Greece, will be buried as a private citizen in Tatoi, the former summer residence of Greece’s royals and where his parents and ancestors are buried, the government said Wednesday.

A controversial figure in Greek history, Constantine died in hospital late Tuesday night at the age of 82. Greece’s monarchy was definitively abolished in a referendum in 1974, and Constantine had spent decades in exile before settling in his home country once more in his waning years.

Decisions on his funeral were announced by the office of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who chaired a ministerial meeting to discuss the details Wednesday morning. The date and location of the funeral service was not immediately determined and would be decided on in collaboration with the former king’s family, the prime minister’s office said.

1st February 1963: King Constantine II of the Hellenes (as Prince Constantine) and his fiancee Queen Anne-Marie of the Hellenes (as Princess Anne-Marie) at the Acropolis, Athens. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

The government will be represented at the funeral by the culture minister, while “all protocol procedures will be followed for dignitaries from abroad who will attend the funeral,” the announcement said.

Few people in Greece have any nostalgia for the former royal family, but Constantine’s funeral is likely to attract attendance from other European royals, many of whom are related to him. His older sister is Sophia, wife of former King Juan Carlos I of Spain, while the Greek-born Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh and husband of the late Queen Elizabeth II, was an uncle. Constantine was one of the godparents of William, Prince of Wales and heir to the British throne.

The family, which had ruled Greece from 1863 apart from a 12-year republican interlude between 1922-1935, was descended from Prince Christian, later Christian IX of Denmark, of the House of Schleswig-Holstein-Sonderburg-Glücksburg branch of the Danish ruling family.

CROWTHORNE, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 17: Queen Elizabeth II speaks with King Constantine of Greece during the opening ceremony of the Round Square International Conference at Wellington College on October 17, 2011 in Crowthorne, Berkshire, England. (Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

An Olympic sailing gold medalist, Constantine was hugely popular when he acceded to the throne in 1964 at the age of 23, but much of that support rapidly waned with his active involvement in the machinations that brought down the elected government of Prime Minister George Papandreou.

The episode involving the defection from the ruling party of several lawmakers destabilized the constitutional order and led to a military coup in 1967. Constantine eventually clashed with the military rulers and was forced into exile.

When the dictatorship collapsed in July 1974, Constantine was eager to return to Greece but was advised against it by veteran politician Constantine Karamanlis, who returned from exile to head a civilian government.

King Constantine of Greece saluting in military uniform.

After his triumphal win in November elections, Karamanlis called for a plebiscite on the monarchy. Constantine was not allowed in the country to campaign, but the result was unambiguous and widely accepted: 69.2% voted in favor of a republic.

To his final days, Constantine, while accepting that Greece was now a republic, continued to style himself King of Greece and his children as princes and princesses even though Greece no longer recognized titles of nobility.

For most of his years in exile he lived in London and was said to be especially close to his second cousin, Charles, now King Charles III.

MAJORCA, SPAIN - AUGUST 15: (L-R) Prince Philippos of Greece, Queen Anne-Marie of Greece, King Constantine II of Greece, Princess Theodora of Greece, Diana, Princess of Wales, Charles, Prince of Wales, and King Juan Carlos of Spain on board the yacht of King Juan Carlos 'Fortuna' on summer holiday on August 15, 1990 in Majorca, Spain (Photo by Georges De Keerle/Getty Images)

MAJORCA, SPAIN – AUGUST 15: (L-R) Prince Philippos of Greece, Queen Anne-Marie of Greece, King Constantine II of Greece, Princess Theodora of Greece, Diana, Princess of Wales, Charles, Prince of Wales, and King Juan Carlos of Spain on board the yacht of King Juan Carlos ‘Fortuna’ on summer holiday on August 15, 1990 in Majorca, Spain (Photo by Georges De Keerle/Getty Images)

While it took Constantine 14 years to return to his country, briefly, to bury his mother, Queen Frederica, in 1981, he multiplied his visits thereafter and, from 2010, made his home in Greece.

There were continued disputes: In 1994, the then socialist government stripped him of his nationality and expropriated what remained of the royal family’s property. Constantine sued at the European Court of Human Rights and was awarded 12 million euros in 2002, a fraction of the 500 million he had sought.

He is survived by his wife, the former Princess Anne-Marie of Denmark, youngest sister of Queen Margrethe II; five children, Alexia, Pavlos, Nikolaos, Theodora and Philippos; and nine grandchildren.

