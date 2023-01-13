18-Year-Old English Rugby Player Logan Holgate Dies ‘Suddenly’

An 18-year-old rising rugby player in England died suddenly this week, leaving his local club and family devastated at the tragic loss of life.

Logan Holgate, of the Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC) in the Northern England town of Whitehaven, died “suddenly” at the aged 18 on Wednesday, according to local reports.

The rising star rose to national prominence in 2020 when he debuted for the England Community Lions in an under-16s match in Wales. Like his older brothers, Ellison and Fletcher, he was described as having played for the Lions with “distinction”, the BBC reported.

Commenting on the loss, the Hensingham ARLFC bosses said in a statement: “Logan has been with the club since he was young and has been playing for our open age and under 18s this year.

“We are all devastated at the news and will continue to support the family as much as we can.”

At the time of this reporting a cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

England Community Lions send Logan Holgate Tribute.

It is with a heavy heart that we give this news. Thank you for everything Logan. https://t.co/LwzE2DpjoM pic.twitter.com/aWpgIJD9Js — England Community Lions RL (@lions_rl) January 11, 2023

It appeared that Logan was on track for greater things, being set this year to ascend to the reserve team of the Salford Red Devils, a move that would have significantly raised his standing in the sport.

A spokesman for the team wrote on social media: “Everyone at Salford Red Devils are saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Logan Holgate. Logan played for our [under 18s] pathway alongside [Hensingham ARLFC] and was set to move up to the reserve team this season.”

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at such a sad time.”

The Rugby Football League (RFL), for its part, said of the death: “Logan first caught attention in 2021 and made his Lions debut for the Under 16s in a victory over Wales at Colwyn Bay.

“Such was his burgeoning club form, that it wasn’t long before he was firmly in the plans of the Under 19s selectors, firstly impressing in trials, before making the final touring squad that created history in Italy last September.

“He leaves a lasting legacy on the programme and staff – a brilliant young man and teammate.”

So far, a GoFundMe page set up for Logan’s family has raised some £25,000.