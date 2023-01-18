U.N. Chief Guterres Flies into Davos: Laments a World of Inequality, Food Scarcity, and Suffering

Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres delivers a speech during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, on January 23, 2020. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty
Simon Kent

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres has flown into the gilded world of luxury that is the Davos ski resort to tell delegates at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting he feels the pain of those suffering from food shortages, recession, inequality, and cost of living crises.

Guterres used his address in Switzerland on Wednesday to share his understanding of life inside the storm of troubles brewing far beyond the confines of the unelected and unrepresentative elites now in Switzerland.

Put simply, he feels their pain:

Guterres spoke after the official opening earlier in the week that saw delegates welcomed with fine wine and champagne, delicate hors d’oeuvres, canapes, champagne, private dining, chit chat,  and billionaires backslapping each other behind closed doors.

Attendees circulate and chat at the Welcome Reception ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. (Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

A chef prepares canapes for the Welcome Reception ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. ( Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg via Getty)

A chef prepares canapes for the Welcome Reception ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. ( Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg via Getty)

Attendees help themselves to canapes of Swiss cheese at the Welcome Reception ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. (Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg via Getty)

A waiter serves wine at the Welcome Reception ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. (Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg via Getty)

Attendees enjoy the space to meet and greet at the Welcome Reception ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. (Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg via Getty)

As Breitbart News reported, British actor Idris Elba has also used the elite, champagne-soaked world of canapes and billionaires now in Davos to decry global food poverty and “the unjustness of half the world eating and half the world not eating.”

The Luther star and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba are both goodwill ambassadors for the U.N.’s International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD). He spoke in an interview with AFP to urge the world’s corporate and political elite to do more to help small farmers in Africa.

The couple had rushed to the luxury Swiss mountain resort from Milan, Italy, after attending the plush Gucci’s Men’s Fall Winter 2023 Show on Friday.

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba arrive at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023/24 on January 13, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Pietro S. D’Aprano/Getty Images for Gucci)

“What drives me is the unjustness of half the world eating and half the world not eating, and half the world causing considerable damage to our planet and the other half not contributing (to climate change) but starving and suffering from that damage the most,” Elba said.

Meanwhile, sex services are reportedly in high demand in Davos this week, with multiple publications reporting numerous prostitutes and escorts as descending on Davos as Breitbart News reported.

The spike is hardly unexpected, with the Times newspaper publishing an exposé back in 2020 on the annual meeting, describing it as a “den of prostitution and predators” with professional sex workers attending Davos in large numbers.

That demand is currently being repeated.

As the Breitbart report sets out, “So far we have eleven reservations and 25 inquiries for the coming week. But I assume that there will be more,” the managing director of one escort service told Swiss paper 20 Minuten, adding his employees could be contracted for as many as three days straight to serve clients.

