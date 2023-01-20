A ban on gay and transgender “conversion therapy” planned by the UK’s Conservative Party risks making “spiritual guidance” and certain private prayer illegal, a Christian think-tank has warned.

The Christian Institute, a UK-based religious think-tank, has slammed the Conservative Party’s attempt to ban conversion therapy targeting gay and “transgender” individuals, saying that such a ban risks making various religious practices illegal.

Aimed to be passed this year, the ban is one of the latest pro-transgender and LGBT moves by the Tory party, with one senior member of government also recently writing to the Church of England to demand they start conducting gay marriages.

Speaking on the proposed ban, members of the Christian Institute warned that the legislation was being championed by those who dislike mainstream Christian theology and, if passed, would threaten the regular activities of parishes.

“Westminster must not introduce a totalitarian ban that criminalises everyday church activity,” one member of the think-tank, Ciarán Kelly, remarked. “It must be crystal clear that it will respect religious freedom and not cave in to demands to ban prayer, preaching, pastoral care and Christian parenting.”

Another official from the organisation, deputy director Simon Calvert, told The Telegraph that the move could ultimately represent a “ban on spiritual guidance and prayer”, which he described as being both “tyrannical and unworkable”.

“Do they expect police, prosecutors and courts to decide which kinds of prayer are criminal and which are not?” he asked.

“Most people would be horrified by the prospect of someone being convicted for praying ‘the wrong kind of prayer’,” Calvert continued. “We must not allow activists to exploit legitimate concerns as a cover for pursuing anti-religious agendas.”

In a separate statement, Calvert also accused those backing the measures of looking to render certain Christian beliefs illegal.

“Activists used to say they wanted to outlaw brutal abuse like electro-shock therapy. But that’s already illegal,” he said.

“Now they’re admitting what they really want is to outlaw traditional theology and gender critical feminism,” the deputy director continued. “They are profoundly intolerant. They don’t like the idea of churches praying prayers they don’t agree with.”

It isn’t like some prayers aren’t already being criminalised. As reported, silent prayer near abortion ‘clinics’ is now being punished in the United Kingdom with arrest.

Calvert’s claims are not all that hard to believe, with even senior members of the Conservative Party recently making efforts to force the Church of England to change their religious doctrine to fit in with modern social justice concerns.

In a letter sent to a bishop within the sect, Bill Gates-linked MP Penny Mordaunt — who serves as Leader of the House of Commons — urged for the church to start conducting gay marriages.

“I want all of my constituents and others to be able to have the right to have their relationships solemnised in their local parish in England,” Mordaunt, who was brought up as a Catholic and not an Anglican, wrote.

“It is some time now since Parliament legislated for civil partnerships and then same-sex marriage,” she continued. “Since then, both the Episcopal Church in Scotland and the Church of Scotland have agreed to offer same-sex marriage, and the Church in Wales plans to do so soon.”

“The issue has been under discussion within the Church of England for a long time. Whilst not a reason in itself, I fear that if it is not resolved at next month’s General Synod the matter will continue to fester and detract from the positive contribution the Church of England makes to our society,” she went on to say.

