Foreigners were detained by London’s Metropolitan Police an astonishing 36,735 times in 2021, including dozens suspected of murder and hundreds suspected of rape.

Data from the National Strategy for Police Information Systems (NSPIS) Custody system obtained by Breitbart London through the Freedom of Information Act broke down detainees in Met custody suites by nationality and their so-called First Arrest Offence — with the force noting that “Detainee[s] could later be dealt with for further Offences”.

Notably, the figures did not include dual nationals — that is, detainees holding British nationality in addition to a foreign nationality — or thousands of foreigners held in London area custody suites operated by the City of London Police or the British Transport Police rather than the Metropolitan Police.

Still, even taking these considerations into account, the burden of dealing with foreigners arrested for criminal activity appeared to be enormous, with 82 held for murder, 707 held for rape, and 851 for other sexual offences, among other serious crimes.

Non-European Union nationals were arrested more often than EU nationals, at 19,824 to 16,911, but nationals of a single EU member-state, Romania, accounted for by far the most foreign national arrests, at 4,611.

Polish nationals were the second-most arrested foreigners, at 3,119, with Albanian nationals coming in third at 2,139 — a remarkable placement, considering the non-EU, majority Muslim country has a population of only around 2.8 million.

Jamaicans and Lithuanians were tied for the most murder arrests, at nine apiece, while Nigerians led rape arrests at 57, and Romanians, by some distance, arrests for other sexual offences, at 95.

Looking at some other serious crimes, 2021 saw 1,037 foreigners arrested for causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) — Romanians leading for EU nationals at 129, Indians for non-EU nationals at 46 — and 3,068 for causing actual bodily harm (ABH) — Romanians again leading for EU nationals and massively out in front of all other nationalities at 333, and Indians again leading for non-EU nationals at 130.

Fully 5,524 foreign nationals were arrested for lower-level common assaults, with Romanians and Indians yet again leading their respective fields at 548 and 227.

In terms of immigration offences, Albanians, perhaps unsurprisingly, accounted for by far the most arrests for illegal entry, at 439 — although this represents only a small fraction of the thousands who entered Britain, often by crossing the English Channel in small boats, over the course of the year.

Very few people were arrested for overstaying in 2021 at all, at 267 — despite the fact that this is actually a significantly bigger problem than illegal border crossing — with Brazilians, curiously enough, accounting for more arrests for overstaying than any other nationality by far, at 134.

As high as the figures for foreign nationals arrested in 2021 might seem, however, they were even higher in 2020, at 40,898 — a strange discrepancy, considering the British government believes there was a “suppression of normal crime levels” in the year to March 2021 as a result of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic and associated national and regional lockdowns.

In any event, they highlight the astonishingly poor performance of the government in general and the Home Office in particular when it comes to deporting foreign criminals, with a mere 3,025 so-called Foreign National Offenders (FNOs) removed from the country in the year to March 2022 — 41 per cent down on the already low figure of 5,128 for the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

